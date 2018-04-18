World
  ArchDaily
  Projects
  Houses
  Mexico
  FDZ Esquivel / Arquitectura
  2017
  FDZ Esquivel Studio / FDZ Esquivel / Arquitectura

FDZ Esquivel Studio / FDZ Esquivel / Arquitectura

  • 15:00 - 18 April, 2018
FDZ Esquivel Studio / FDZ Esquivel / Arquitectura
FDZ Esquivel Studio / FDZ Esquivel / Arquitectura, © Leo Espinosa
© Leo Espinosa

© Leo Espinosa © Leo Espinosa © Leo Espinosa © Leo Espinosa

  • Architect

    FDZ Esquivel / Arquitectura

  • Location

    Mérida, Mexico

  • Architect in Charge

    Jorge Antonio Fernández Esquivel

  • Interior Design

    Ynnel Cuevas Montañes, Andrea Farias Burgunder

  • Area

    252.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographer

    Leo Espinosa

  • Construction

    G. Barona | Obra fina

  • Collaborators

    Cristina Moreno De La Cruz, Omar Meza Ceballos, Isabel Coronado Rodríguez, Jorge E. Tejero Sauma, Mariana Herrera Estrada, Verónica Peraza Bentacourt.
    • More Specs Less Specs
© Leo Espinosa
© Leo Espinosa

Text description provided by the architects. The idea of this project is born of creating a barrier of environmental protection because the front is faced the west one. Like result, the design of a few stelas is proposed with stone Tok’, that is a material representative of our entity, inspired in the Mayan culture; these shape a free front that they allow the main volume of the project to enjoy an opening with the handling of big glazed areas, working like a thermal insulator giving privacy and turning into an imposing element that defines the character of the building.

© Leo Espinosa
© Leo Espinosa

The main volume of the project is shaped by the work places. Inside a natural and warm scene is formed in different planes, together with the vegetation and a double stair of concrete apparent and wood, protected by the big stone front like backdrop.

Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Upper Floor Plan
Upper Floor Plan

The luminosity sensations during the day, the freshness for the crossing of the air together with the natural elements inside, offer an environmental comfort where the users realize its daily activities.

© Leo Espinosa
© Leo Espinosa

Thanks to the handling of the vegetation and stone of the region that appear as protagonists in every space, a harmonic contrast is achieved between the present steel in the structure, the wood used in the furniture, the transparence of the crystal and the big stelas of stone.

© Leo Espinosa
© Leo Espinosa
Section A1
Section A1
© Leo Espinosa
© Leo Espinosa
Products:

Glass Steel Stone

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Interiors Architecture Residential Houses Interiors Mexico
Cite: "FDZ Esquivel Studio / FDZ Esquivel / Arquitectura" [Oficina FDZ Esquivel / FDZ Esquivel / Arquitectura] 18 Apr 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/892738/fdz-esquivel-studio-fdz-esquivel-arquitectura/> ISSN 0719-8884

