World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Belgium
  5. dmvA
  6. 2017
  7. House CR / dmvA

House CR / dmvA

  • 03:00 - 18 April, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
House CR / dmvA
Save this picture!
House CR / dmvA, © Sergio Pirrone
© Sergio Pirrone

© Sergio Pirrone © Sergio Pirrone © Sergio Pirrone © Sergio Pirrone + 70

  • Architects

    dmvA

  • Location

    Zonhoven, Belgium

  • Architect in Charge

    David Claes, Liesje Reyskens

  • Team

    David Driesen, Tom Verschueren, Gert-Jan Schulte

  • Area

    195.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Sergio Pirrone
Save this picture!
© Sergio Pirrone
© Sergio Pirrone

Text description provided by the architects. Liesje Reyskens is a young Belgian art photographer. She prefers working with young cute models, portrayed as dolls in a colourful, pink and barbie-like world.  

Save this picture!
© Sergio Pirrone
© Sergio Pirrone

The Flemish rural development is characterized by a ribbon development.  Along the main roads, you will find a lot of detached and semi-detached houses.  The brief of our client was to design a contemporary house with integrated workspace that could be used as exhibition space as well.

Save this picture!
© Sergio Pirrone
© Sergio Pirrone

Keywords in her program of requirements were flexibility, light, privacy and the tight budget.

The biggest challenge was to give an architectural response to the adjacent house on the left side of the building plot.

Save this picture!
Section
Section

dmvA started designing by searching for the ideal form that fitted in with the adjacent house. The new building consists of an almost completely closed ground floor and a rather small upper structure with a gabled roof.   

Save this picture!
© Sergio Pirrone
© Sergio Pirrone

dmvA designed a completely open living and workspace, structured and divided into different sections by three inner courtyards.  The patio’s act as light-catchers and 'ambiance generators’.

Save this picture!
Ground Floor
Ground Floor

dmvA wanted to create an icon, a landmark, as a response to the often-ridiculous building regulations and the unadapted town planning regulations in Flanders. So they opted for white and smooth plasterwork as finishing material for all facades. To reinforce the monolith character of the new building, the gabled roof is finished by white tiles.

Save this picture!
© Sergio Pirrone
© Sergio Pirrone

To reduce energy cost, dmvA opted for a green roof.  The side facade of the archetype-like superstructure is finished as a double skin, consisting of horizontal white aluminium bars and hanging flower boxes.  Pink flowers refer to the work of the photographer. 

Save this picture!
© Sergio Pirrone
© Sergio Pirrone

Anecdotes:
° A common friend, Renee Pijpers, gallery owner from Albus Lux, introduced dmvA to Liesje Reyskens
° Liesje Reyskens won in 2008 the ‘Canvascollectie’ an art competition for young and starting artists in Flanders annually organized by the Belgian TV channel.
° The building plot before commencement of construction

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Steel Concrete Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Belgium
Cite: "House CR / dmvA" 18 Apr 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/892664/house-cr-dmva/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »