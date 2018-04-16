World
i

i

i

i

i

  7. Library, Museum and Community Center ‘De Petrus’ / Molenaar&Bol&vanDillen Architects

Library, Museum and Community Center ‘De Petrus’ / Molenaar&Bol&vanDillen Architects

  • 11:00 - 16 April, 2018
Library, Museum and Community Center ‘De Petrus’ / Molenaar&Bol&vanDillen Architects
© Stijn Poelstra
© Stijn Poelstra

© Stijn Poelstra

  • Architects

    Molenaar&Bol&vanDillen Architects

  • Location

    Heuvel 2, 5261 EE Vught, The Netherlands

  • Interior Architect

    Jan David Hanrath

  • Landscape Architecture

    Houtman+Sander

  • Contractor

    M.P. Drijvers B.V.

  • Restoration contractor

    Nico de Bont

  • Structural Engineer

    H.J.G. Spierings

  • Client

    DePetrus B.V

  • Area

    3000.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Stijn Poelstra
© Stijn Poelstra
© Stijn Poelstra

Text description provided by the architects. After an extensive renovation the church, which dates from 1884, was redeveloped into a multifunctional center containing a library and a museum but also a bar and shops.

© Stijn Poelstra
© Stijn Poelstra

All functions are blended into a large open space which is open to the public. The most striking element is the mezzanine floor. This distinctive element gives the church a new look fitting for its new function. The 500 m2 (5380 sq ft) floor accommodates additional functions such as a study area and meeting rooms. The first floor also houses technical facilities as heating, acoustic covering and lighting. The mezzanine is placed mainly in the aisles so the original spatial quality of the church is preserved. The first floor offers new and spectacular views of the church.

Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Section
Section
First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan

The bookshelves are placed on a rail system so they can be moved to the aisles of the church. In this setting the church can be used for large events several times a year. Because of this the church floor can be used in a highly flexible way, providing room for events on all scales as well as functioning as a library.

© Stijn Poelstra
© Stijn Poelstra

On the outside the church space is expanded. The mezzanine floor continues outside as the roof of four pavilions connected to the church. A restaurant is located in the garden pavilion on the south side of the church.

© Stijn Poelstra
© Stijn Poelstra
Products:

Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Cultural Architecture Library Public Architecture Community Community center Refurbishment Adaptive reuse The Netherlands
Cite: "Library, Museum and Community Center ‘De Petrus’ / Molenaar&Bol&vanDillen Architects" 16 Apr 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/892558/library-museum-and-community-center-de-petrus-molenaar-and-bol-and-vandillen-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

