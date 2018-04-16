Library, Museum and Community Center ‘De Petrus’ / Molenaar&Bol&vanDillen Architects

+ 18

Architects Molenaar&Bol&vanDillen Architects

Location Heuvel 2, 5261 EE Vught, The Netherlands

Interior Architect Jan David Hanrath

Landscape Architecture Houtman+Sander

Contractor M.P. Drijvers B.V.

Restoration contractor Nico de Bont

Structural Engineer H.J.G. Spierings

Client DePetrus B.V

Area 3000.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Photographs Stijn Poelstra

Text description provided by the architects. After an extensive renovation the church, which dates from 1884, was redeveloped into a multifunctional center containing a library and a museum but also a bar and shops.

All functions are blended into a large open space which is open to the public. The most striking element is the mezzanine floor. This distinctive element gives the church a new look fitting for its new function. The 500 m2 (5380 sq ft) floor accommodates additional functions such as a study area and meeting rooms. The first floor also houses technical facilities as heating, acoustic covering and lighting. The mezzanine is placed mainly in the aisles so the original spatial quality of the church is preserved. The first floor offers new and spectacular views of the church.

The bookshelves are placed on a rail system so they can be moved to the aisles of the church. In this setting the church can be used for large events several times a year. Because of this the church floor can be used in a highly flexible way, providing room for events on all scales as well as functioning as a library.

On the outside the church space is expanded. The mezzanine floor continues outside as the roof of four pavilions connected to the church. A restaurant is located in the garden pavilion on the south side of the church.