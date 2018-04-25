World
i

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. Thailand
  5. IDIN Architects
  6. 2016
  7. Siriphat Dormitory / IDIN Architects

Siriphat Dormitory / IDIN Architects

  • 20:00 - 25 April, 2018
Siriphat Dormitory / IDIN Architects
Siriphat Dormitory / IDIN Architects, © Spaceshift Studio
© Spaceshift Studio

© Spaceshift Studio

  • Architects

    IDIN Architects

  • Location

    District Salaya, Nakhonpathom, Thailand

  • Architect in Charge

    Jeravej Hongsakul, Wichan Kongnok, Eakgaluk Sirijariyawat, Sakon Thongdoang, Thuwanont Ruangkanoksilp

  • Area

    6700.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Spaceshift Studio

  • Structural Engineer

    Pakanut Siriprasopsothorn

  • System engineer

    Eakachai Hamhomvong , Panot Kuakoolwong
© Spaceshift Studio
© Spaceshift Studio

Text description provided by the architects. Siriphat is a female dormitory, located in the dormitory zone nearby Mahidol University. The land area is limited to utilize only a half, and leaving a half for future expansion, so the land area is narrow rectangular shape and face the narrow side to the road. The buildings are divided into two buildings - North building and South building, lay continuously from the front to back of the land. The space between both buildings is provided to be a common area which will be shaded all day by the South building. The common area includes many functions such as swimming pool, library and garden from the downstairs to upstairs respectively.

© Spaceshift Studio
© Spaceshift Studio
Diagram 03
Diagram 03
© Spaceshift Studio
© Spaceshift Studio

Due to the very long shape building, architect designs the buildings as two parallel curves to make corridor interesting and distinctive from the other neighboring dormitories. The floor and the roof slab are expanded like eaves to the South and the West direction to create sun shading and reduce heat transmission into the wall.

© Spaceshift Studio
© Spaceshift Studio

Exposed brick, the main material, expresses the handcrafted skill and construction intention and its color also differentiates from the surrounding building.

© Spaceshift Studio
© Spaceshift Studio

At the front of the buildings is where the shop, restaurant, and café located to serve the student residents and also the outsiders. The space is connecting from inside, the basement, to the front of the building which is divided into pavilions serving for different functions as well as the rest area.

© Spaceshift Studio
© Spaceshift Studio

Products:

Steel Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Housing Apartments Thailand
Cite: "Siriphat Dormitory / IDIN Architects" 25 Apr 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/892451/siriphat-dormitory-idin-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

