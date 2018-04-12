World
C- House / ARA Studio

  • 22:00 - 12 April, 2018
C- House / ARA Studio
C- House / ARA Studio, © Dimar Utama
© Dimar Utama

© Veronica Paskalia © Veronica Paskalia © Veronica Paskalia © Dimar Utama + 24

  • Architects

    ARA Studio

  • Location

    Mulyorejo, Indonesia

  • Lead Architect

    Hermawan Dasmanto

  • Team

    Adhisty Paramitha, J. Architect/Ardhi Ismana, J. Architect/Budi Rianto, Structural Advisor/Dimar Utama, Visual Graphic

  • Area

    180.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Dimar Utama, Veronica Paskalia
© Veronica Paskalia
© Veronica Paskalia

Text description provided by the architects. Due to a citizen house crisis, having an urban residence with space which is not too broad has pushed the boundary to provide the best solution to the owner. But with sustainable architecture and design a serious concern in the contemporary world. With a land area of 180m2, trimming the cost of 2nd-floor wall forwarded into a steep roof as the main facade.

Floor Plan
Floor Plan

The solid facade of the building could be seen from the edge of the road, using lightweight concrete as the major wall, and zincalume roof as the main roof, The work of the outdoor includes most everything surrounding a home’s exterior. The landscape can even work with the home to choose the right spot for the house with extra mini garden on the 1st floor and 2nd floor.

© Veronica Paskalia
© Veronica Paskalia

© Dimar Utama
© Dimar Utama

Research supports daylighting’s positive effect on building performance and human health, In the practice of architecture, daylighting refers to the use of natural light, be it brilliant sunlight or muted overcast light, to support the visual demands of building occupants. Also, reduce the cost to cut the production damage. This house has its own 2 natural lighting scheme with voids and skylights at the end of the saddle roof, the light will be reflected then enters the intimate space.

© Veronica Paskalia
© Veronica Paskalia
Products:

Steel Concrete

See more:

Cite: "C- House / ARA Studio" 12 Apr 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/892436/c-house-ara-studio/> ISSN 0719-8884

