Es Carnatge House / Miel Arquitectos

Technical architect Carme Mª Aguiló Mora

Engineer Joan Toni Mercadal

Builder Salis Construcciones

Text description provided by the architects. With the aim of shielding the house from the 3-storey semi-detached houses in this seafront neighbourhood, it was designed as a single-storey home with a capital H shape, consisting of two long parallel rectangles joined by a large open room in the centre.

This open space contains the living room-dining room and extends outside through the 7 m wide windows on either side, each opening onto an outdoor patio. The capital H structure brings the outdoors into the living space and ensures privacy from neighbours. The orientation also makes the most of local wind patterns.

The first long rectangle houses services: the garage, machine room, laundry room, kitchen, a bathroom and a guest bedroom. The second rectangle is the heart of family life: three double bedrooms and two bathrooms for current and future family members.

The long rectangles are made of local Marés stone, which is also found throughout the plot. Brown on the outside and white on the inside, the stone reveals its many subtle shades of colour with the changing light. Each of the long rectangle structures is topped with a green roof.

CASA ES CARNATGE pursues the essence of Mallorca by reducing the number of materials and using the form of maximum expressiveness of each one (stone, concrete, weathered steel), so that formal richness is generated from the austere use of materials.