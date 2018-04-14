World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Spain
  5. Miel Arquitectos
  6. 2013
  7. Es Carnatge House / Miel Arquitectos

Es Carnatge House / Miel Arquitectos

  • 09:00 - 14 April, 2018
Es Carnatge House / Miel Arquitectos
Cortesía de Miel Arquitectos
Cortesía de Miel Arquitectos

Cortesía de Miel Arquitectos Cortesía de Miel Arquitectos Cortesía de Miel Arquitectos Cortesía de Miel Arquitectos + 18

  • Technical architect

    Carme Mª Aguiló Mora

  • Engineer

    Joan Toni Mercadal

  • Builder

    Salis Construcciones
    • More Specs Less Specs
Cortesía de Miel Arquitectos
Cortesía de Miel Arquitectos

Text description provided by the architects. With the aim of shielding the house from the 3-storey semi-detached houses in this seafront neighbourhood, it was designed as a single-storey home with a capital H shape, consisting of two long parallel rectangles joined by a large open room in the centre.

Cortesía de Miel Arquitectos
Cortesía de Miel Arquitectos
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
Cortesía de Miel Arquitectos
Cortesía de Miel Arquitectos

This open space contains the living room-dining room and extends outside through the 7 m wide windows on either side, each opening onto an outdoor patio. The capital H structure brings the outdoors into the living space and ensures privacy from neighbours. The orientation also makes the most of local wind patterns.

Axonometric
Axonometric

The first long rectangle houses services: the garage, machine room, laundry room, kitchen, a bathroom and a guest bedroom. The second rectangle is the heart of family life: three double bedrooms and two bathrooms for current and future family members.

Cortesía de Miel Arquitectos
Cortesía de Miel Arquitectos

Cortesía de Miel Arquitectos
Cortesía de Miel Arquitectos

The long rectangles are made of local Marés stone, which is also found throughout the plot. Brown on the outside and white on the inside, the stone reveals its many subtle shades of colour with the changing light. Each of the long rectangle structures is topped with a green roof.

Cortesía de Miel Arquitectos
Cortesía de Miel Arquitectos

CASA ES CARNATGE pursues the essence of Mallorca by reducing the number of materials and using the form of maximum expressiveness of each one (stone, concrete, weathered steel), so that formal richness is generated from the austere use of materials.

Cortesía de Miel Arquitectos
Cortesía de Miel Arquitectos
