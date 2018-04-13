World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Control Center
  4. France
  5. NBJ architectes
  6. 2017
  7. Technical Center of Blagnac / NBJ architectes

Technical Center of Blagnac / NBJ architectes

  • 11:00 - 13 April, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Technical Center of Blagnac / NBJ architectes
Save this picture!
Technical Center of Blagnac / NBJ architectes, © Paul Kozlowski
© Paul Kozlowski

© Paul Kozlowski © Paul Kozlowski © Paul Kozlowski © Paul Kozlowski + 20

  • Architects

    NBJ architectes

  • Location

    ZAC Andromède, Blagnac, France

  • Architect in Charge

    Elodie Nourrigat, Jacques Brion

  • Associated Architect

    Tryptique

  • Area

    6000.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Paul Kozlowski
Save this picture!
© Paul Kozlowski
© Paul Kozlowski

Text description provided by the architects. Located next to an expressway, the Technical Center of Blagnac was built in the middle of a neighborhood characterized by a highly industrialized program. Nevertheless, a classified forest and a cemetery are located just next to the site. These elements constitute the principal specificity of this program. The architectural and urban will aim to constitute a real urban piece, able to create a strong entrance to this area and able to dialogue with its environment. The idea is to establish a visual identity while answering the main objectives of the program.

Save this picture!
© Paul Kozlowski
© Paul Kozlowski

The building opens a double dialogue with the landscape. His position constitutes an envelope with the site, minimizing the incoming nuisances and ensuring a sound protection. The ground floor was treated in a unit way and accommodates the activities of the technical center (workshops, storage spaces). The upper part is the cradle of the offices and the places of life of the municipal staff. The façade is made of Equitone fiber-cement panels which create a double skin. The slope and the perforations of these aim to obtain technical and acoustic performances able to offer comfort to the offices. This device gives the opportunity to create a large terrace linked with spaces of relaxation and restoration and create an accessible and convivial place.

Save this picture!
© Paul Kozlowski
© Paul Kozlowski

The aspect generated by the form and materials used enters in dialogue with the surrounding landscape, breaking with the usual image of a technical center.

Save this picture!
© Paul Kozlowski
© Paul Kozlowski
Save this picture!
Sections 1-50 and 1-100
Sections 1-50 and 1-100
Save this picture!
© Paul Kozlowski
© Paul Kozlowski

The project seeks to fit carefully in the site, as a topographic line which would come to be folded up to constitute interiority and at the same time offer a true urban frontage guarantor of its insertion in the territory.

Save this picture!
© Paul Kozlowski
© Paul Kozlowski
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Infrastructure Transportation Control Center Offices Office buildings France
Cite: "Technical Center of Blagnac / NBJ architectes" 13 Apr 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/892395/technical-center-of-blagnac-nbj-architectes/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »