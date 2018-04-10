The Student Hotel Campus Marina Barcelona / Masquespacio

+ 29

Interiors Designers Masquespacio

Location Carrer de Sancho de Ávila, 22, 08018 Barcelona, Spain

Area 21940.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Photographs Luis Beltran

Manufacturers Loading...

Common Areas Design Masquespacio

Design Direction Naomi Thellier De Poncheville (TSH)

Room Design Naomi Thellier De Poncheville (TSH)

Illustrator (Elevators/Exterior Patio Wall) Jose Miguel Mendez

Builder Construcia

Development Manager Kristian Aipassa

Consultant Arcadis More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The Dutch hotel group The Student Hotel, which provides a unique co-living and co-working hybrid, has just opened its first two student-only Campus properties in the Marina and Poble Sec districts of Barcelona, Spain. The Student Hotel has collaborated with Masquespacio, the Valencia-based creative consultancy, for the refurbishment and design of both properties.

The Marina Campus is housed in a four-towered 21,000 m2 building that includes 500 rooms. The property features communal spaces, such as swimming pools, gaming zones, open and closed seating areas, as well as quiet study rooms to encourage connectivity and exchange while providing enough space for learning and development.

Considering both the international clientele and the strong identity of The Student Hotel, Masquespacio has developed its design by creating a mix that remains in keeping with the brand’s image while adding a touch of Mediterranean identity through the use of local materials and a bold color palette.

The property was designed in an eclectic style that fuses materials, colors, and textures. You’ll recognize some Memphis style with a little bit of Seventies vintage and an industrial aesthetic, among others. Each corner, decorative detail, and visual element aspires to blend perfectly with a student lifestyle by being part of their daily activities and aiming to be a source of inspiration for them.

Ana Hernández, creative director from Masquespacio points out: “It should be noted how the use of color not only influences one's mood, it can also be used to create a bold design statement in the environment”.