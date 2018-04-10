World
i

i

i

i

i

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Hotels
  4. Spain
  5. Masquespacio
  6. 2017
  7. The Student Hotel Campus Marina Barcelona / Masquespacio

The Student Hotel Campus Marina Barcelona / Masquespacio

  • 05:00 - 10 April, 2018
The Student Hotel Campus Marina Barcelona / Masquespacio
The Student Hotel Campus Marina Barcelona / Masquespacio, © Luis Beltran
© Luis Beltran

© Luis Beltran

  • Interiors Designers

    Masquespacio

  • Location

    Carrer de Sancho de Ávila, 22, 08018 Barcelona, Spain

  • Area

    21940.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Luis Beltran

  • Common Areas Design

    Masquespacio

  • Design Direction

    Naomi Thellier De Poncheville (TSH)

  • Room Design

    Naomi Thellier De Poncheville (TSH)

  • Illustrator (Elevators/Exterior Patio Wall)

    Jose Miguel Mendez

  • Builder

    Construcia

  • Development Manager

    Kristian Aipassa

  • Consultant

    Arcadis
    • More Specs Less Specs
© Luis Beltran
© Luis Beltran

Text description provided by the architects. The Dutch hotel group The Student Hotel, which provides a unique co-living and co-working hybrid, has just opened its first two student-only Campus properties in the Marina and Poble Sec districts of Barcelona, Spain. The Student Hotel has collaborated with Masquespacio, the Valencia-based creative consultancy, for the refurbishment and design of both properties.

© Luis Beltran
© Luis Beltran
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
© Luis Beltran
© Luis Beltran

The Marina Campus is housed in a four-towered 21,000 m2 building that includes 500 rooms. The property features communal spaces, such as swimming pools, gaming zones, open and closed seating areas, as well as quiet study rooms to encourage connectivity and exchange while providing enough space for learning and development. 

© Luis Beltran
© Luis Beltran

Considering both the international clientele and the strong identity of The Student Hotel, Masquespacio has developed its design by creating a mix that remains in keeping with the brand’s image while adding a touch of Mediterranean identity through the use of local materials and a bold color palette. 

© Luis Beltran
© Luis Beltran

The property was designed in an eclectic style that fuses materials, colors, and textures. You’ll recognize some Memphis style with a little bit of Seventies vintage and an industrial aesthetic, among others. Each corner, decorative detail, and visual element aspires to blend perfectly with a student lifestyle by being part of their daily activities and aiming to be a source of inspiration for them. 

© Luis Beltran
© Luis Beltran

Ana Hernández, creative director from Masquespacio points out: “It should be noted how the use of color not only influences one's mood, it can also be used to create a bold design statement in the environment”.

© Luis Beltran
© Luis Beltran
Products:

Concrete Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Hotels Offices Refurbishment Renovation Spain
Cite: "The Student Hotel Campus Marina Barcelona / Masquespacio" [The Student Hotel Campus Marina Barcelona / Masquespacio] 10 Apr 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/892071/the-student-hotel-campus-marina-barcelona-masquespacio/> ISSN 0719-8884

