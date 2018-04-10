World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Offices
  4. United States
  5. BVH Architecture
  6. 2017
  7. Warren Distribution / BVH Architecture

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Warren Distribution / BVH Architecture

  • 13:00 - 10 April, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Warren Distribution / BVH Architecture
Save this picture!
Warren Distribution / BVH Architecture, © Paul Crosby
© Paul Crosby

© Paul Crosby © Paul Crosby © Paul Crosby © Paul Crosby + 30

  • Architects

    BVH Architecture

  • Location

    950 S 10th St suite 300, Omaha, NE 68108, United States

  • Project Architect

    Paul Jeffrey

  • Project Team

    Alex Turner, Amy Dishman, Michael Harpster, Roger Slosson

  • Area

    29354.0 ft2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Paul Crosby

  • MEP Engineer

    Alvine Engineering

  • Structural Engineer

    Thompson, Dreessen, & Dorner Inc.

  • Civil Engineer

    Ehrhart Griffin & Associates

  • Construction Manager

    Boyd Jones Construction

  • Technology & Acoustics

    IP Design Group

  • Owners Rep

    Project Advocates

  • Client

    Warren Distribution, Inc
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Paul Crosby
© Paul Crosby

Text description provided by the architects. Founded in 1922, Warren Distribution is a family-owned company that has been a part of the Omaha community for nearly 100 years. After spending decades in an undersized office space in downtown Omaha, the company enlisted BVH to design a new corporate headquarters that would celebrate the company’s culture and history while also attracting its next generation of employees and leaders.

Save this picture!
© Paul Crosby
© Paul Crosby
Save this picture!
Axonometric
Axonometric
Save this picture!
© Paul Crosby
© Paul Crosby

To address this challenge, the final proposal incorporated a diversity of space types in order to provide employees with the ability to choose where and how to work on a day-to-day or even hour-to-hour basis. Individual departments are organized into distinct neighborhoods, which contain customized workstations tailored to the type of work performed within each department, and set between each department are a series of collaboration areas that offer opportunities for cross-departmental interaction. In addition to these dedicated workstation neighborhoods, the design also incorporates a series of more casual supplementary work areas that provide employees with a range of space types from which they can choose to work. These supplementary spaces include semi-enclosed booth seating areas, standing-height table tops, enclosed think tank areas for focused work, and loose seating areas for informal team meetings. Ultimately, the incorporation of space type diversity avoids the ineffectiveness of a one-size-fits-all solution and allows the office space to accommodate the needs of the company’s current and future employees.

Save this picture!
© Paul Crosby
© Paul Crosby
Save this picture!
Axonometric
Axonometric
Save this picture!
© Paul Crosby
© Paul Crosby

In order to provide consistency and a unified identity within this otherwise diverse space, the design team focused on the use of a consistent material palette of otherwise ordinary materials that are applied or detailed in unique ways. A combination of veneer plywood, steel, glass, and upholstery round out a material palette inspired by the company’s humble, blue-collar culture and evocative of its roots within the automotive and agriculture industries. Furthermore, with the new offices being located within the historic Rail and Commerce building, the designers ensured that all new building elements are clearly legible added elements, i.e., distinct and separate from the historic fabric of the original building. Any modifications to this existing fabric are subsequently highlighted in unique ways and act as a form of branding for the space. In this way, the new design celebrates both the history of the building as well as the history and growth of the company over the past one hundred years.

Save this picture!
© Paul Crosby
© Paul Crosby
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Product:

Wood

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Offices Refurbishment United States
Cite: "Warren Distribution / BVH Architecture" 10 Apr 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/892041/warren-distribution-bvh-architecture/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »