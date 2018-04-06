World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Offices
  4. Italy
  5. Ciclostile Architettura
  6. 2017
  7. Francesca Pasquali Archive / Ciclostile Architettura

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Francesca Pasquali Archive / Ciclostile Architettura

  • 02:00 - 6 April, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Francesca Pasquali Archive / Ciclostile Architettura
Save this picture!
Francesca Pasquali Archive / Ciclostile Architettura, © Fabio Mantovani
© Fabio Mantovani

© Fabio Mantovani © Fabio Mantovani © Fabio Mantovani © Fabio Mantovani + 29

Save this picture!
© Fabio Mantovani
© Fabio Mantovani

Text description provided by the architects. A barn from the 1960s turned into a workplace for the artist, an experimental and narrative environment where the light and surrounding hills shape the architecture. The needs of the client have been translated into design gestures, in line with the essence of the building, which is not of particularly architectural quality, but interesting for the spaces that it can hold inside.

Save this picture!
© Fabio Mantovani
© Fabio Mantovani
Save this picture!
Ground Floor Spaces Diagram
Ground Floor Spaces Diagram
Save this picture!
© Fabio Mantovani
© Fabio Mantovani

Planimetric distribution places on the ground floor all the main rooms and restrooms, in order to completely free up the first floor and dedicate it to a large open space overlooking the landscape, taking advantage of existing heights to get a bright and ventilated space.

Save this picture!
© Fabio Mantovani
© Fabio Mantovani

Another fundamental element of the project is symmetry. The structural shape of the ground floor is given by a reinforced concrete structure with two rows of pillars marking the plan. In fact, the project started from the pillars to rearrange the rooms and following the needs of the client. The plan has been thus divided into three parts: two wider spaces characterized by a laboratory and a study, and a third dedicated to services that become a filter zone between the two main spaces.

Save this picture!
© Fabio Mantovani
© Fabio Mantovani

A third fundamental aspect of the project is the relationship with the landscape, which is pursued through a greater visual connection. In fact, this aspect is translated into the transformation of the facades, with the creation of large openings to increase the internal-external relationship in the first-floor space. 

Save this picture!
© Fabio Mantovani
© Fabio Mantovani
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Concrete Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Offices Refurbishment Adaptive reuse Italy
Cite: "Francesca Pasquali Archive / Ciclostile Architettura" 06 Apr 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/891914/francesca-pasquali-archive-ciclostile-architettura/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »