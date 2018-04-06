World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Barcode Architects Brings New Triangular Residential Tower to Rotterdam's Skyline

Barcode Architects Brings New Triangular Residential Tower to Rotterdam's Skyline

Courtesy of Barcode Architects
Courtesy of Barcode Architects

Rotterdam-based Barcode Architects have designed a new 110-meter-tall triangular shaped residential tower to become an icon in the city’s skyline. The tower, which has been named CasaNova, features a large plinth and a building base which tapers down four stories to meet the ground with a sharp angular form. 

Courtesy of Barcode Architects
Courtesy of Barcode Architects

Currently, still in the late design phase, this tower will be located in the rapidly developing Maritiem District, where nine other residential buildings have been planned planned to be constructed. CasaNova will aid in the transformation of this area from a quiet business district to a lively mixed-use neighborhood. The site is also connected to Rotterdam’s main art street, and MVRDV's iconic Markthal is located just around the corner.

Courtesy of Barcode Architects
Courtesy of Barcode Architects

The plinth of the building is shared with Barcode Architects’ adjacent residential project, The Muse, which is currently under construction. The towers will share a large garden on the fifth floor, where residents from both towers will be able to socialize and share a fitness center, office spaces, and shops. Each floor of CasaNova contains three apartment units with balconies and windows which offer a 300-degree view of the city.

Courtesy of Barcode Architects
Courtesy of Barcode Architects

Construction of CasaNova will begin in early 2019, and is expected to be completed by the end of 2021.

  • Architects

    Barcode Architects

  • Design Team

    Caro van de Venne,Dirk Peters, Tim Brans, Wim Sjerps, Jelena Nikolic, Ilaria Ronchi, Cristóbal Middleton, Leire Baraja, Ellen Rouwendal, Jelmer Amory, Arthur Lachard, Piotr Kalbarczyk, Francesco Illuminati, Marta Falchi, Jordi Jorba

  • Construction

    Pieters Bouwtechniek

  • Installations, Acoustics, Fire & Building Technology

    ABT, Delft

  • Cost management

    VGG

  • Area

    22.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2021

News via: Barcode Architects.

Cite: Kaley Overstreet. "Barcode Architects Brings New Triangular Residential Tower to Rotterdam's Skyline" 06 Apr 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/891767/barcode-architects-brings-new-triangular-residential-tower-to-rotterdams-skyline/> ISSN 0719-8884

