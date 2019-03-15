World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. Brazil
  5. GOAA
  6. 2015
  7. Lausanne Apartment / GOAA

Lausanne Apartment / GOAA

  • 12:00 - 15 March, 2019
Lausanne Apartment / GOAA
Lausanne Apartment / GOAA, © Pedro Kok
© Pedro Kok

© Pedro Kok © Pedro Kok © Pedro Kok © Pedro Kok + 23

  • Architect

    GOAA

  • Location

    São Paulo, São Paulo, Brazil

  • Category

    Apartment Interiors

  • Lead Architect

    Guido Otero, Ricardo Gusmão

  • Collaborators

    Felipe Barradas, Murilo Zidan

  • Area

    180.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2015

  • Photographs

    Pedro Kok
© Pedro Kok
© Pedro Kok

Text description provided by the architects. Designed by the architect Franz Heep in 1953, the Lausanne building is an important example of Brazilian modern architecture. The building´s main façade, animated by colorful sliding brise-soleil, faces the Higienópolis avenue and the English Club, while the rear façade opens the apartments to FAU Maranhão, an old mansion designed by Ramos de Azevedo that now houses the Faculty of Architecture and Urbanism of the University of São Paulo. 

© Pedro Kok
© Pedro Kok
Plan
Plan
© Pedro Kok
© Pedro Kok

The apartment´s internal organization is clear: the frontal block shelters the social and intimate spaces, while the back quadrant receives the service areas. For the development of this project we made an interpretation of the original design to adapt it to the new resident´s needs. The service area and bathrooms were fully redone and the kitchen was integrated into the living room, creating a fluid space that is illuminated by the two opposing facades. The original living room partitions , built of wood, were re-made with a structure of steel and fabric, gaining lightness and translucency.

© Pedro Kok
© Pedro Kok

Project location

GOAA
