Pangyo H Residence / Kim Seunghoy (Seoul National University) + KYWC Architects

+ 26

Structural Engineer Yoon Koojo Structural Engineering Co.

Construction Ean R&C (Kim Jongkyu) More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The most important task in designing an urban house is providing its residents with privacy from the city's density and creating a rich spatial experience branching out from the garden. The nail-like plan of Pangyo H Residence contains two courtyards. Although surrounded by high rise apartments, the courtyards are secure from their scrutiny.

The outer skin facing the apartments keeps a reserved expression with the minimal number of apertures, but the inner skin towards the courtyard opens wide up with plenty of windows. The central courtyard connects the living room, the dining room, the kitchen and the bedroom. The other courtyard is smaller yet provides a beautiful scenery for the corridor and the living room. The facade exposed to the city is covered with brick, but the interior walls surrounding the courtyard are finished with wood.

Like the harder skin of the nail and the softer skin underneath it, Pangyo H Residence alternates between two different textures according to the contrasting needs of its inhabitants. As does the body, the house necessarily determines the relationship between the outer world and the inner world.