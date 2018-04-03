World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. South Korea
  5. KYWC Architects
  6. 2012
  7. Pangyo H Residence / Kim Seunghoy (Seoul National University) + KYWC Architects

Pangyo H Residence / Kim Seunghoy (Seoul National University) + KYWC Architects

  • 00:00 - 3 April, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Pangyo H Residence / Kim Seunghoy (Seoul National University) + KYWC Architects
Save this picture!
Pangyo H Residence / Kim Seunghoy (Seoul National University) + KYWC Architects, © Kim Jaekyung
© Kim Jaekyung

© Kim Jaekyung © Kim Jaekyung © Kim Jaekyung © Kim Jaekyung + 26

  • Structural Engineer

    Yoon Koojo Structural Engineering Co.

  • Construction

    Ean R&C (Kim Jongkyu)
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Kim Jaekyung
© Kim Jaekyung

Text description provided by the architects. The most important task in designing an urban house is providing its residents with privacy from the city's density and creating a rich spatial experience branching out from the garden. The nail-like plan of Pangyo H Residence contains two courtyards. Although surrounded by high rise apartments, the courtyards are secure from their scrutiny.

Save this picture!
© Kim Jaekyung
© Kim Jaekyung

The outer skin facing the apartments keeps a reserved expression with the minimal number of apertures, but the inner skin towards the courtyard opens wide up with plenty of windows. The central courtyard connects the living room, the dining room, the kitchen and the bedroom. The other courtyard is smaller yet provides a beautiful scenery for the corridor and the living room. The facade exposed to the city is covered with brick, but the interior walls surrounding the courtyard are finished with wood.

Save this picture!
Section Perspective 1
Section Perspective 1
Save this picture!
© Kim Jaekyung
© Kim Jaekyung
Save this picture!
Section Perspective 2
Section Perspective 2

Like the harder skin of the nail and the softer skin underneath it, Pangyo H Residence alternates between two different textures according to the contrasting needs of its inhabitants. As does the body, the house necessarily determines the relationship between the outer world and the inner world.

Save this picture!
© Kim Jaekyung
© Kim Jaekyung
Save this picture!
© Kim Jaekyung
© Kim Jaekyung
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Concrete Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses South Korea
Cite: "Pangyo H Residence / Kim Seunghoy (Seoul National University) + KYWC Architects" 03 Apr 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/891642/pangyo-h-residence-kim-seunghoy-seoul-national-university-plus-kywc-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »