  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Portugal
  5. João Vieira de Campos
  6. 2017
  7. House in Oporto, Serralves / João Vieira de Campos

House in Oporto, Serralves / João Vieira de Campos

  • 03:00 - 2 April, 2018
House in Oporto, Serralves / João Vieira de Campos
House in Oporto, Serralves / João Vieira de Campos, © Nelson Garrido
© Nelson Garrido

  • Foundations and Structures

    Armando Vale e Filipe Arteiro

  • Electric and Telecommunications

    Pedro Aranha

  • Water and Sewage

    Bruno Miranda

  • Cosntructor

    Augusto Duarte
    More Specs Less Specs
© Nelson Garrido
Text description provided by the architects. The project presents a single-family home divided in two separate volumes - main house and external supporting facilities - arranged in order to confer a rational balance to the diversity of uses to the surrounding outside spaces.

© Nelson Garrido
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
© Nelson Garrido
First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan

The house has two floors. The ground floor has a garage for two cars, a kitchen and a living room with a small home office. The 1st floor has four bedrooms, toilets and a laundry room.

© Nelson Garrido
Cortesia de João Vieira de Campos
The exterior spaces are divided into two groups; access to the main house - gray entretons - and garden spaces which have direct relation to the living room, kitchen and balcony of the rooms.

© Nelson Garrido
The refined texture of the concrete in the walls and exterior ceilings, metals and glass are the main constructive elements.

© Nelson Garrido
Products:

Glass Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Refurbishment Portugal
Cite: "House in Oporto, Serralves / João Vieira de Campos" [Casa no Porto, Serralves / João Vieira de Campos] 02 Apr 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/891487/house-in-oporto-serralves-joao-vieira-de-campos/> ISSN 0719-8884

