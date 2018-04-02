House in Oporto, Serralves / João Vieira de Campos

+ 32

Foundations and Structures Armando Vale e Filipe Arteiro

Electric and Telecommunications Pedro Aranha

Water and Sewage Bruno Miranda

Cosntructor Augusto Duarte More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The project presents a single-family home divided in two separate volumes - main house and external supporting facilities - arranged in order to confer a rational balance to the diversity of uses to the surrounding outside spaces.

The house has two floors. The ground floor has a garage for two cars, a kitchen and a living room with a small home office. The 1st floor has four bedrooms, toilets and a laundry room.

Save this picture! Cortesia de João Vieira de Campos

The exterior spaces are divided into two groups; access to the main house - gray entretons - and garden spaces which have direct relation to the living room, kitchen and balcony of the rooms.

The refined texture of the concrete in the walls and exterior ceilings, metals and glass are the main constructive elements.