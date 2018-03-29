World
  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Uruguay
  5. Pablo Gagliardo
  6. 2015
  NABUCO House / Pablo Gagliardo

NABUCO House / Pablo Gagliardo

  09:00 - 29 March, 2018
NABUCO House / Pablo Gagliardo
NABUCO House / Pablo Gagliardo, © Agustín Javier Rojas
© Agustín Javier Rojas

© Agustín Javier Rojas © Agustín Javier Rojas © Agustín Javier Rojas © Agustín Javier Rojas + 24

  • Architect

    Pablo Gagliardo

  • Location

    Maldonado, Uruguay

  • Collaborators

    Sebastián Larpin, Lucía Galfione, Cecilia Alianak, Nicolas Mendez Diaz

  • Area

    302.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2015

  • Photographs

    Agustín Javier Rojas
© Agustín Javier Rojas
© Agustín Javier Rojas

Text description provided by the architects. The project is located in Uruguay, Punta Piedras, on Route 10, on a gently sloping beachfront lot with abundant trees and native vegetation.

The house is conceived as a large roof over a concrete mass that sinks over the natural slope of the terrain. Intuitively, public and private uses within the project are clearly distinguished.

© Agustín Javier Rojas
© Agustín Javier Rojas
Floors Plans
Floors Plans
© Agustín Javier Rojas
© Agustín Javier Rojas

The house is developed in three levels, organized in two large areas, the first two solid and less permeable floors contain the intimate environments and services of the house, and the transparent and totally open second floor where the extensive social life of the residents takes place.

The main entrance to the house is through a winding path of natural gravel, in the middle of the vegetation and below a large eaves in double height where the vehicles are protected, and which in turn contains the pool and terrace of the upper floor.

© Agustín Javier Rojas
© Agustín Javier Rojas

 The staircase in triple height as a backbone, articulates and concentrates the circulations, relating all the spaces and levels. In parallel, an exterior staircase connects the ground floor with the rear terrace of the last floor, linking the exterior spaces without having to go through the interior of the house.

© Agustín Javier Rojas
© Agustín Javier Rojas

On the lower level, half-buried, there is a great single flexible space for various uses (study, guests, temporary rent) with an independent entrance and the possibility of subdividing; it also contains service units, warehouses and machinery room.

On the first level, the most intimate rooms are located, three bedrooms and three bathrooms, designed so that their divitions can be modified to adapt to the number of occupants.

© Agustín Javier Rojas
© Agustín Javier Rojas

The last floor takes the maximum height possible by regulation and is projected as a single large space, completely open and continuous, with an island of services where the kitchen, pantry, and toilette are located. This space expands through two large terraces, one in direct relation with the grove that occupies the bottom of the lot and contains the barbecue grill, and another that goes to the beach where the solarium and the pool with infinity edge can situated. In this way, the social area of ​​the house is in continuous relation with the outside, with open views over the sea and in adequate connection, regarding the street and vehicular circulation

© Agustín Javier Rojas
© Agustín Javier Rojas

The thin inclined concrete roof, of complex structural resolution, reinforces the continuity between the interior and exterior by blurring the limits of the enclosed space, and enhancing the imposing views of the lot itself and opens up, generating height towards the sea

Cite: "NABUCO House / Pablo Gagliardo" [Casa NABUCO / Pablo Gagliardo] 29 Mar 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/891484/nabuco-house-pablo-gagliardo/> ISSN 0719-8884

