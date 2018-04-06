Praia da Torre / SQ+ Arquitetos Associados

+ 44

Architect SQ+ Arquitetos Associados

Localization Passeio Marítimo de Oeiras, Portugal

Architect in charge Sidney Quintela

Design Team Christianne Midlej Grosso, Laís Barreto

Area 468.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Photographs Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Manufacturers Loading...

Text description provided by the architects. A large urban house with sea views, in a contemporary style and structured in reinforced concrete. Its location, a new subdivision, where there were no constructions. The condominium has rigid legislation that determines the implantation quota of the house and also maximum quota of the edification, whose indications limited the edification as for the right feet.

We opted for large glazed openings in the environments to break the height scale of the environments, in addition, the double right foot of the living contributed to the idea of high ceilings throughout the house. Great gaps have been designed to favour lighting and natural ventilation, as it is a country with more rigorous winter, the frames have thermal insulation.

Wood, estremoz marble, brushed red ruffle stone (dark facade), fendi colour painting. The house is divided into: 3 floors, 4 suites, living, dining, home, gourmet, outbuildings.