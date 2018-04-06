World
  Praia da Torre / SQ+ Arquitetos Associados

Praia da Torre / SQ+ Arquitetos Associados

  • 13:00 - 6 April, 2018
Praia da Torre / SQ+ Arquitetos Associados
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

  • Architect

    SQ+ Arquitetos Associados

  • Localization

    Passeio Marítimo de Oeiras, Portugal

  • Architect in charge

    Sidney Quintela

  • Design Team

    Christianne Midlej Grosso, Laís Barreto

  • Area

    468.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Text description provided by the architects. A large urban house with sea views, in a contemporary style and structured in reinforced concrete. Its location, a new subdivision, where there were no constructions. The condominium has rigid legislation that determines the implantation quota of the house and also maximum quota of the edification, whose indications limited the edification as for the right feet.

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Basement floor plan
Basement floor plan
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

We opted for large glazed openings in the environments to break the height scale of the environments, in addition, the double right foot of the living contributed to the idea of high ceilings throughout the house. Great gaps have been designed to favour lighting and natural ventilation, as it is a country with more rigorous winter, the frames have thermal insulation.

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Upper floor plan
Upper floor plan
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Cross Sectioin
Cross Sectioin
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Wood, estremoz marble, brushed red ruffle stone (dark facade), fendi colour painting. The house is divided into: 3 floors, 4 suites, living, dining, home, gourmet, outbuildings.

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Cite: "Praia da Torre / SQ+ Arquitetos Associados" [Praia da Torre / SQ+ Arquitetos Associados] 06 Apr 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/891424/praia-da-torre-sq-plus-arquitetos-associados/> ISSN 0719-8884

