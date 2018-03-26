World
i

i

i

i

i

  Building M / I.R.A.

Building M / I.R.A.

  • 20:00 - 26 March, 2018
Building M / I.R.A.
Building M / I.R.A., © Nobuaki Nakagawa
  • Architects

    I.R.A.

  • Location

    Hiratsuka, Japan

  • Lead Architects

    Kasegai Akinori, Tsunakawa Daisuke

  • Area

    387.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2014

  • Photographs

    Nobuaki Nakagawa

  • Structual Engineer

    TOK-TEC Architect’s Office

  • Facility management

    EOSplus

  • General Contractor

    Daido Kogyo Co., Ltd.
    • More Specs Less Specs
Text description provided by the architects. Shops and multiple dwelling house built near the coast A pharmacy on the first floor, a maisonette house on the basement floor and 2nd floor and 3rd floor. Each floor supported by seven thin columns on the outer circumference, the beam was made into a truss structure and Space without column. Plan to respond to free renovation in the future.

Section
Section
The inclined ceiling formed by the truss beam leads the daylighting from the high window securing privacy to the inside, Moreover, its gradient ceiling surface appears outside, aims to create a facade that has depth and to become a symbol of an impressive city.

Products:

Wood Glass Concrete

See more:

