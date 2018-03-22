Tropical Forest / Tayone Design Studio

Save this picture! Courtesy of Tayone Design Studio

+ 23

Architects Tayone Design Studio

Location 298 Tây Sơn, Ngã Tư Sở, Đống Đa, Hà Nội, Vietnam

Architect in Charge Hoàng Anh Đức

Area 170.0 m2

Project Year 2016

Contractor Chu Tuấn Tùng, Đỗ Hải More Specs Less Specs

Save this picture! Courtesy of Tayone Design Studio

Text description provided by the architects. Tropical Forest is a coffee shop located on lane 298 Tay Son Street, Dong Da District, Hanoi, Vietnam. Construction on land area of 170m2 (170 square meters), out front of 20m2.

Save this picture! Courtesy of Tayone Design Studio

As implied from its name, Tropical Forest is designed based on the idea of ​​creating a real tropical forest in the heart of the city, offering a fresh, airy atmosphere to dispel the dust of pollution.

Save this picture! Courtesy of Tayone Design Studio

The main architectural style of this coffee shop is natural raw materials, surrounded by unique Terrarium vases as well as various species of indoor, outdoor plants. Those are naturally arranged to create a fresh and pleasant space. Plants surrounding makes it an ideal space for meetings, gather-ups or even those who seeks for a quiet corner.

Indoor furniture is designed from natural wood. The most outstanding feature of the Tropical Forest is an opened-glass roof attracting natural light with impressive wooden plank partition.

Save this picture! Courtesy of Tayone Design Studio

Moreover, the special wooden module system for the space above and opposite the bar counter is not only aesthetically pleasing but also function as a rack for decor and greenery.

Save this picture! Courtesy of Tayone Design Studio

Customers come here are mostly attracted by the green space, goes along with the colorful spectrum of hundreds of plants’ species. Tropical Forest is a tranquil coffeehouse that gives you a relaxing, cozy and comfortable feeling every day.