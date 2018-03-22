World
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Tropical Forest / Tayone Design Studio

  20:00 - 22 March, 2018
Tropical Forest / Tayone Design Studio
Courtesy of Tayone Design Studio
Courtesy of Tayone Design Studio

  • Architects

    Tayone Design Studio

  • Location

    298 Tây Sơn, Ngã Tư Sở, Đống Đa, Hà Nội, Vietnam

  • Architect in Charge

    Hoàng Anh Đức

  • Area

    170.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016
Courtesy of Tayone Design Studio
Text description provided by the architects. Tropical Forest is a coffee shop located on lane 298 Tay Son Street, Dong Da District, Hanoi, Vietnam. Construction on land area of 170m2 (170 square meters), out front of 20m2.

Courtesy of Tayone Design Studio
As implied from its name, Tropical Forest is designed based on the idea of ​​creating a real tropical forest in the heart of the city, offering a  fresh, airy atmosphere to dispel the dust of pollution.

Courtesy of Tayone Design Studio
The main architectural style of this coffee shop is natural raw materials, surrounded by unique Terrarium vases as well as various species of indoor, outdoor plants. Those are naturally arranged to create a fresh and pleasant space. Plants surrounding makes it an ideal space for meetings, gather-ups or even those who seeks for a quiet corner.

Section
Section
Section
Section

Indoor furniture is designed from natural wood. The most outstanding feature of the Tropical Forest is an opened-glass roof attracting natural light with impressive wooden plank partition.

Courtesy of Tayone Design Studio
Moreover, the special wooden module system for the space above and opposite the bar counter is not only aesthetically pleasing but also function as a rack for decor and greenery.

Courtesy of Tayone Design Studio
Customers come here are mostly attracted by the green space, goes along with the colorful spectrum of hundreds of plants’ species. Tropical Forest is a tranquil coffeehouse that gives you a relaxing, cozy and comfortable feeling every day. 

Courtesy of Tayone Design Studio
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
