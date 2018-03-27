World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Taiwan
  5. C3
  6. 2017
  7. Black House / C3

Black House / C3

  • 22:00 - 27 March, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Black House / C3
Save this picture!
© Highlite Images
© Highlite Images

© Highlite Images © Highlite Images © Highlite Images © Highlite Images + 58

  • Architects

    C3

  • Location

    Yilan, Taiwan

  • Lead Architects

    PO Lin CHEN, TSAI MING TSANG, Hui-chen Chen

  • Area

    460.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Highlite Images
Save this picture!
© Highlite Images
© Highlite Images

Text description provided by the architects. The lush greenery, decorated with mountain mists and flying egrets, not only is refreshing and energizing but has made Tou-Cheng (of Yilan County) the best attraction for a two-day trip. This little town has a magical power that can remind people the true meaning of life.

Save this picture!
© Highlite Images
© Highlite Images

Now, amid the greenery a new landscape has unpretentiously arisen. Appearing as a chocolate bar standing amid the green paddy fields, the Black House, though without ostentatious decorations and an eye-catching commercial sign, is a house full of surprises and wonders.

Save this picture!
© Highlite Images
© Highlite Images

With the aim to own its brand image of quality life, the Black House is an idea and ideal realized by three siblings of a family and a designer, Po-Lin Chen, affiliated with Chic Design Inc. The original concept of the Black House was a venue for hospitality, parties, and wine tasting. With the hope to combine her specialty in fashion design and her interest in coffee, the hostess of the Black House works with designer Po-Lin Chen and turn the original concept into a new brand --- the Black House.

Save this picture!
© Highlite Images
© Highlite Images
Save this picture!
1F plan
1F plan
Save this picture!
© Highlite Images
© Highlite Images

With a three-story structure, the Black House appears as a barn that blends in well with the surrounding paddy fields. In the front, a metal gliding door guards the glass entrance of the house so that the house is safe during typhoons. On the first floor is a café and the house reception and on the second and the third floors are guest rooms. Guests of the café and those of the house use different entrances so that privacy of all guests is respected.

Save this picture!
© Highlite Images
© Highlite Images

The guest rooms on the second and the third floors are of distinctive styles. The guest rooms on the second floor are designed to be comfy and homey, while those on the third floor are stylized with sophistication. All the six guest rooms in the Black House come in a particular theme. Book lovers or wine tasters, for example, can definitely find a room they belong to.

Save this picture!
© Highlite Images
© Highlite Images
Save this picture!
3F plan
3F plan
Save this picture!
© Highlite Images
© Highlite Images

There are of course rooms for families, especially for families with children; they are also known as “house in the House”. All the rooms are connected to a common room on the second floor. This common room serves as a concourse for all staying guests so that they get to mingle and chat with each other and even enjoy their midnight snacks together.

Save this picture!
© Highlite Images
© Highlite Images

One room is particularly remarkable and it really makes the designer, Po-Lin Chen, proud. This room can be considered a little suite. The little suite, though a part of the Black House, is a little luxurious house on its own right. With a delicate design, the little suite has its own entrance, a staircase that connects the three stories, and a secret garden with a swimming pool. This little suite is especially for those looking for complete privacy.

Save this picture!
© Highlite Images
© Highlite Images
Save this picture!
2F plan
2F plan
Save this picture!
© Highlite Images
© Highlite Images

Simple as it appears, the Black House is in fact intricate and delicate. No other place in Taiwan suits the Black House better than Yilan, for this county is vigorous and full of possibilities. Every guest here will definitely be touched by the hosts’ and the designer’s passion, their imagination, and the practicality of the brand of the Black House.

Save this picture!
© Highlite Images
© Highlite Images
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Glass Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Taiwan
Cite: "Black House / C3" 27 Mar 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/891189/black-house-c3/> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Highlite Images

宜兰田野中的“黑宅” / C3 齐作设计事务所

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »