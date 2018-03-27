Black House / C3

+ 58

Architects C3

Location Yilan, Taiwan

Lead Architects PO Lin CHEN, TSAI MING TSANG, Hui-chen Chen

Area 460.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Photographs Highlite Images

Text description provided by the architects. The lush greenery, decorated with mountain mists and flying egrets, not only is refreshing and energizing but has made Tou-Cheng (of Yilan County) the best attraction for a two-day trip. This little town has a magical power that can remind people the true meaning of life.

Now, amid the greenery a new landscape has unpretentiously arisen. Appearing as a chocolate bar standing amid the green paddy fields, the Black House, though without ostentatious decorations and an eye-catching commercial sign, is a house full of surprises and wonders.

With the aim to own its brand image of quality life, the Black House is an idea and ideal realized by three siblings of a family and a designer, Po-Lin Chen, affiliated with Chic Design Inc. The original concept of the Black House was a venue for hospitality, parties, and wine tasting. With the hope to combine her specialty in fashion design and her interest in coffee, the hostess of the Black House works with designer Po-Lin Chen and turn the original concept into a new brand --- the Black House.

With a three-story structure, the Black House appears as a barn that blends in well with the surrounding paddy fields. In the front, a metal gliding door guards the glass entrance of the house so that the house is safe during typhoons. On the first floor is a café and the house reception and on the second and the third floors are guest rooms. Guests of the café and those of the house use different entrances so that privacy of all guests is respected.

The guest rooms on the second and the third floors are of distinctive styles. The guest rooms on the second floor are designed to be comfy and homey, while those on the third floor are stylized with sophistication. All the six guest rooms in the Black House come in a particular theme. Book lovers or wine tasters, for example, can definitely find a room they belong to.

There are of course rooms for families, especially for families with children; they are also known as “house in the House”. All the rooms are connected to a common room on the second floor. This common room serves as a concourse for all staying guests so that they get to mingle and chat with each other and even enjoy their midnight snacks together.

One room is particularly remarkable and it really makes the designer, Po-Lin Chen, proud. This room can be considered a little suite. The little suite, though a part of the Black House, is a little luxurious house on its own right. With a delicate design, the little suite has its own entrance, a staircase that connects the three stories, and a secret garden with a swimming pool. This little suite is especially for those looking for complete privacy.

Simple as it appears, the Black House is in fact intricate and delicate. No other place in Taiwan suits the Black House better than Yilan, for this county is vigorous and full of possibilities. Every guest here will definitely be touched by the hosts’ and the designer’s passion, their imagination, and the practicality of the brand of the Black House.