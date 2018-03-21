RN House / Rakta Studio

+ 20

Architects Rakta Studio

Location Padalarang, Indonesia

Architect in Charge Ronald Adikusumo

Area 280.0 m2

Project Year 2014

Photographs KIE

Manufacturers Loading...

Principal Architect Ronald Adikusumo and Vidor Saputro

Structure Consultant Philip D. Tjandra More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Being the owner and the architect of this house, I tend to create a simple project that blend with the surroundings. The RN house is located in Tatar Jingga Nagara. In definition, “Tatar” means a place/location, while “Jingga” describes as a reddish/orange color, and “Nagara” used as a city.

I begin this project by stressed the word "Jingga" and applied the bricks material (as a base) at the lower box. Playing with the bricks composition turns out to be fun, and it create some interesting shadow configuration for the house facade.

The imaginary “pulled out” white box on the 2nd layer gives the house a light and dynamic impression.

By putting a garden located in the middle of the house, it was intended to blend both inner and outer space and practically increase the air flow and intensity of the sun light. I exposed the linear line at the east side of the house's facade to reduce the heat in the morning and it designed to be able to open in the evening to gain some natural sunlight.