World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Indonesia
  5. Rakta Studio
  6. 2014
  7. RN House / Rakta Studio

RN House / Rakta Studio

  • 20:00 - 21 March, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
RN House / Rakta Studio
Save this picture!
RN House / Rakta Studio, © KIE
© KIE

© KIE © KIE © KIE © KIE + 20

  • Architects

    Rakta Studio

  • Location

    Padalarang, Indonesia

  • Architect in Charge

    Ronald Adikusumo

  • Area

    280.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2014

  • Photographs

    KIE

  • Principal Architect

    Ronald Adikusumo and Vidor Saputro

  • Structure Consultant

    Philip D. Tjandra
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© KIE
© KIE

Text description provided by the architects. Being the owner and the architect of this house, I tend to create a simple project that blend with the surroundings.  The RN house is located in Tatar Jingga Nagara. In definition, “Tatar” means a place/location, while “Jingga” describes as a reddish/orange color, and “Nagara” used as a city.

Save this picture!
© KIE
© KIE
Save this picture!
1st Floor Plan
1st Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© KIE
© KIE

I begin this project by stressed the word "Jingga" and applied the bricks material (as a base) at the lower box. Playing with the bricks composition turns out to be fun, and it create some interesting shadow configuration for the house facade.

Save this picture!
© KIE
© KIE

The imaginary “pulled out” white box on the 2nd layer gives the house a light and dynamic impression. 

Save this picture!
© KIE
© KIE

By putting a garden located in the middle of the house, it was intended to blend both inner and outer space and practically increase the air flow and intensity of the sun light. I exposed the linear line at the east side of the house's facade to reduce the heat in the morning and it designed to be able to open in the evening to gain some natural sunlight.

Save this picture!
© KIE
© KIE
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Concrete Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Indonesia
Cite: "RN House / Rakta Studio" 21 Mar 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/891096/rn-house-rakta-studio/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »