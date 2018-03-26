Miralta House / Vasco Lopes Arquitetura

+ 19

Collaborators Luisa Mariotto Zancani, Stefania Haddad

Lighting Laura Larrubia

Construction SBN engenharia

Landscaping Caterina Poli

Structure Nagib Miziara More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Predominantly single-floor residence planted in "L" shape on the flat ground. The garden and swimming pool are the center of the house, since the bedroom and the living room open totally to them. The kitchen is integrated into the dining room and separated from the living room by a fireplace inlaid on the wall lined with gray stone.

The high ceiling living room integrates with the balcony with a metal slatted wood pergola, the sliding doors collect entirely within the side wall of the bedrooms. The dormitory block has a shutter across all the facade facing the garden.

The finishing materials are basics like textured putty, wooden frames, and wooden floors. The outside floors are fulget in light yellow and green stone used in the pool. The upper floor has only two suites integrated into the dormitory block by an internal staircase.