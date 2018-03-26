World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Brazil
  5. Vasco Lopes Arquitetura
  6. 2017
  7. Miralta House / Vasco Lopes Arquitetura

Miralta House / Vasco Lopes Arquitetura

  • 13:00 - 26 March, 2018
Miralta House / Vasco Lopes Arquitetura
Miralta House / Vasco Lopes Arquitetura, © Nadia Ramos
© Nadia Ramos

© Nadia Ramos © Nadia Ramos © Nadia Ramos © Nadia Ramos + 19

  • Collaborators

    Luisa Mariotto Zancani, Stefania Haddad

  • Lighting

    Laura Larrubia

  • Construction

    SBN engenharia

  • Landscaping

    Caterina Poli

  • Structure

    Nagib Miziara
    • More Specs Less Specs
© Nadia Ramos
© Nadia Ramos

Text description provided by the architects. Predominantly single-floor residence planted in "L"  shape on the flat ground. The garden and swimming pool are the center of the house, since the bedroom and the living room open totally to them. The kitchen is integrated into the dining room and separated from the living room by a fireplace inlaid on the wall lined with gray stone.

Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Sections
Sections

The high ceiling living room integrates with the balcony with a metal slatted wood pergola, the sliding doors collect entirely within the side wall of the bedrooms. The dormitory block has a shutter across all the facade facing the garden.

© Nadia Ramos
© Nadia Ramos

The finishing materials are basics like textured putty, wooden frames, and wooden floors. The outside floors are fulget in light yellow and green stone used in the pool. The upper floor has only two suites integrated into the dormitory block by an internal staircase.

© Nadia Ramos
© Nadia Ramos
Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Brazil
Cite: "Miralta House / Vasco Lopes Arquitetura" 26 Mar 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/891026/miralta-house-vasco-lopes-arquitetura/> ISSN 0719-8884

