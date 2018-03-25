World
  MAD Architects' Harbin Opera House Through the Lens of Andres Gallardo

MAD Architects' Harbin Opera House Through the Lens of Andres Gallardo

MAD Architects' Harbin Opera House Through the Lens of Andres Gallardo
© Andres Gallardo
© Andres Gallardo

Andres Gallardo, a self-taught photographer from Spain, captures the poetry and theatricality of MAD ArchitectsHarbin Opera House in a series of photos which display the building's undulating interiors and the sense of ethereal calm it takes on through the night—and through the snowstorm that took place between Gallardo's two photoshoots.

A winner of ArchDaily's Building of the Year Awards in 2016, the Harbin Opera House is inspired by the frozen wilderness of its surrounds and is saturated in local identity, culture, and art. The sculpted forms seem to grow and emerge from the snow, leading one into its poetic stillness within. Gallardo's photo series highlights the beauty in its stillness, as if the serpentine forms of the architecture have been frozen in time and are waiting to move once more.

© Andres Gallardo

© Andres Gallardo
© Andres Gallardo
© Andres Gallardo
© Andres Gallardo
© Andres Gallardo
© Andres Gallardo
© Andres Gallardo
© Andres Gallardo
© Andres Gallardo
© Andres Gallardo
© Andres Gallardo
© Andres Gallardo
© Andres Gallardo
© Andres Gallardo
© Andres Gallardo
© Andres Gallardo
© Andres Gallardo
© Andres Gallardo
