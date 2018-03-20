World
  7. Shotgun House / Alejandro Soffia

Shotgun House / Alejandro Soffia

  09:00 - 20 March, 2018
Shotgun House / Alejandro Soffia
Shotgun House / Alejandro Soffia, © Juan Durán Sierralta
© Juan Durán Sierralta

  • Collaborator

    Francesco Borghi

  • Structural Engineering

    José Manuel Morales

  • Builder

    Mauricio Jara

  • Sanitary Installation

    Patricio Moya

  • Electrical Installation

    Rodrigo Díaz

  • Constructive System

    Panel SIP. Walls of 1,22 x 2,44 x 0,11. Slabs of 1,22 x 4,88 x 0,21

  • Finishings

    Exterior, Fibrocement; Interior, Pine 1 x 4” albayalde

  • Model

    Alejandro Soffia, Gerardo Bambach
    More Specs Less Specs
© Juan Durán Sierralta
© Juan Durán Sierralta

Text description provided by the architects. Architects make valuable efforts to improve the environment of our various activities. But splendid architecture happens in specific cases, therefore the benefits of good design are quantitatively low for the Society. Although these specific cases may be buildings that house many people or have a high qualitative impact on their environment, they do not really influence the growth of our built environment.

Van Gogh Photomontage 2
Van Gogh Photomontage 2

Prefabrication is presented in this context as a tool for the proliferation of the design virtues, integrated into a replicable constructive system. Therefore, it can be affirmed that the prefabricated systems can satisfactorily answer the massive demands of architecture from Society. CASALARGA is a house model designed with SIP panels (Structural insulated panel). These panels are prefabricated building components installed in the Chilean market and available through different suppliers throughout the country. Its technology is simple and arises in the US in the 1930s.

© Juan Durán Sierralta
© Juan Durán Sierralta

In Chile, they have been present since 1945, although they disappeared from the market till the 2000s. The panel is currently available around the world.  According to its commercial acronym, the panel has the great virtue of combining structure and thermal insulation at the same time. They can also be arranged both horizontally and vertically. It can also be arranged obliquely so that the possibilities of spatial configuration are varied.

Courtesy of Alejandro Soffia
Courtesy of Alejandro Soffia
Sections
Sections
© Juan Durán Sierralta
© Juan Durán Sierralta

The prefabrication grade is medium, that is, it does not completely solve the needs of a building and the joints must be done in situ. However, it is very quick and easy to assemble. I have developed a series of 9 houses with this system, where I have tried different configurations of ‘bays’, to produce different spatial and/or volumetric results. To take advantage of the prefabricated systems, in this case, the different bays respond strictly to the multiplication of the module as it comes from the factory. In this way materials and processes are reduced, resulting in cost and time savings.

Structural System Section
Structural System Section

In CASALARGA the use of the panel was tested obliquely to adapt to the classic formal requirements associated with a gabled house. The house, that’s for "massive" family, is defined on the width by a 4.88 m long panel, multiplied 33 times on the same axis for a total of 40 meters long. The base ‘bay’ optimizes the measures of the panels, and it’s been modified according to the different programmatic requirements. CASALARGA is not only an extensive single-family home, but is thought of as a possible model to repeat massively, and thus collaborate in a quantitative and qualitative way to the quality of life of people.

© Juan Durán Sierralta
© Juan Durán Sierralta
Products:

Wood Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Chile
Cite: "Shotgun House / Alejandro Soffia" 20 Mar 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/890992/shotgun-house-alejandro-soffia/> ISSN 0719-8884

