Riken Yamamoto's "Hill" Wins Competition for Taiwan Art Museum

Save this picture! Courtesy of Riken Yamamoto & Field Shop

Riken Yamamoto & Field Shop has released images of the proposed Taoyuan Museum of Art in Taiwan, having won an international competition for the scheme’s design in 2018. Acting as a symbolic gateway to the heart of the city, the architect’s vision was for a hub where every visit leads to new discoveries and experiences.

Named “The Hill,” the competition-winning scheme is defined by a sloping green roof, hosting artwork, pavilions, trees, and an outdoor theater. Beneath the roof, a structure named “The Cube” contains permanent exhibitions and collections, and establishes a link between the museum and Blue Pond Park beyond.

+ 7

Save this picture! Courtesy of Riken Yamamoto & Field Shop

Save this picture! Courtesy of Riken Yamamoto & Field Shop

Protruding from the roof, multipurpose “box” structures offer commercial space for exhibiting and selling artwork, linked by a gentle ramp weaving across the hill. As the incline meets a public art plaza, embedded seating offers viewing positions for interested spectators.

Save this picture! Courtesy of Riken Yamamoto & Field Shop

Save this picture! Courtesy of Riken Yamamoto & Field Shop

In an urban context, the scheme seeks to create a hub connecting the city’s transportation and entertainment sectors. Anticipating a growth in demand for artists’ residences and shops following the museum’s completion, the scheme seeks to introduce an urban grid for future development.

Save this picture! Courtesy of Riken Yamamoto & Field Shop

For the scheme’s design, Riken Yamamoto & Field Shop worked in collaboration with Joe Shih Architects, THR ARTECH, Ove Arum & Partners, Nagata Acoustics, and Izumi Okayasu Lightning Design.

News via: Riken Yamamoto & Field Shop