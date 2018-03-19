World
i

i

i

i

i

  3. Riken Yamamoto's "Hill" Wins Competition for Taiwan Art Museum

Riken Yamamoto's "Hill" Wins Competition for Taiwan Art Museum

Riken Yamamoto's "Hill" Wins Competition for Taiwan Art Museum
Courtesy of Riken Yamamoto & Field Shop
Courtesy of Riken Yamamoto & Field Shop

Riken Yamamoto & Field Shop has released images of the proposed Taoyuan Museum of Art in Taiwan, having won an international competition for the scheme’s design in 2018. Acting as a symbolic gateway to the heart of the city, the architect’s vision was for a hub where every visit leads to new discoveries and experiences.

Named “The Hill,” the competition-winning scheme is defined by a sloping green roof, hosting artwork, pavilions, trees, and an outdoor theater. Beneath the roof, a structure named “The Cube” contains permanent exhibitions and collections, and establishes a link between the museum and Blue Pond Park beyond.

Courtesy of Riken Yamamoto & Field Shop Courtesy of Riken Yamamoto & Field Shop Courtesy of Riken Yamamoto & Field Shop Courtesy of Riken Yamamoto & Field Shop

Courtesy of Riken Yamamoto & Field Shop
Courtesy of Riken Yamamoto & Field Shop
Courtesy of Riken Yamamoto & Field Shop
Courtesy of Riken Yamamoto & Field Shop

Protruding from the roof, multipurpose “box” structures offer commercial space for exhibiting and selling artwork, linked by a gentle ramp weaving across the hill. As the incline meets a public art plaza, embedded seating offers viewing positions for interested spectators.

Courtesy of Riken Yamamoto & Field Shop
Courtesy of Riken Yamamoto & Field Shop
Courtesy of Riken Yamamoto & Field Shop
Courtesy of Riken Yamamoto & Field Shop

In an urban context, the scheme seeks to create a hub connecting the city’s transportation and entertainment sectors. Anticipating a growth in demand for artists’ residences and shops following the museum’s completion, the scheme seeks to introduce an urban grid for future development.

Courtesy of Riken Yamamoto & Field Shop
Courtesy of Riken Yamamoto & Field Shop

For the scheme’s design, Riken Yamamoto & Field Shop worked in collaboration with Joe Shih Architects, THR ARTECH, Ove Arum & Partners, Nagata Acoustics, and Izumi Okayasu Lightning Design.

News via: Riken Yamamoto & Field Shop

Cite: Niall Patrick Walsh. "Riken Yamamoto's "Hill" Wins Competition for Taiwan Art Museum" 19 Mar 2018. ArchDaily.

