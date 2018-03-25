World
  BATAVIA Store in Villagonzalo Palace / ABATON

BATAVIA Store in Villagonzalo Palace / ABATON

  • 05:00 - 25 March, 2018
BATAVIA Store in Villagonzalo Palace / ABATON
BATAVIA Store in Villagonzalo Palace / ABATON, © Juan Baraja
© Juan Baraja

  • Architects

    ABATON

  • Location

    Calle de Mejía Lequerica, 2, 28004 Madrid, Spain

  • Architects in Charge

    Ignacio Lechón; Camino Alonso, Carlos Alonso, Jesús Agreda y Jorge Porto

  • Area

    400.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Juan Baraja, Belen Imaz
© Belen Imaz
Text description provided by the architects. BATAVIA, a Madrid destination furniture showroom for contemporary and modern design, celebrates its 20th year in business with the launch of its new flagship space in the Palacio de Santa Barbara. In a 400sqm space, designed by the affiliated architecture studio ÁBATON, the former stables of the mid 19th century mansion have been transformed into a serene modern space. 

© Belen Imaz
Floor Plan
© Juan Baraja
Facade
In homage to its last tenant, a hardware store which had occupied the space since 1906, ÁBATON decided to keep several elements of the existing space. Exuding warmth and patina, the space created includes original mosaic floors, exposed solid stone support columns, in addition to new large steel cased apertures which link the various spaces of the new showroom.

© Belen Imaz
The flagship includes a new thoughtfully curated and displayed design gift section, for which the architects repurposed the hardware store´s original shelving, with the clever addition of a sophisticated and discrete lighting system.

© Belen Imaz
Cutting edge brands share space with items by local artisans and designers, complementing BATAVIA´s eclectic mix of contemporary and vintage furniture, lighting, original art, antiques, and vintage rugs.

© Belen Imaz
Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Commercial Architecture Retail Showroom Spain
Cite: "BATAVIA Store in Villagonzalo Palace / ABATON" [Reforma de BATAVIA en Palacio de Villagonzalo / ABATON] 25 Mar 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/890858/batavia-store-in-villagonzalo-palace-abaton/> ISSN 0719-8884

