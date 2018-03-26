World
i

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Spain
  5. alberto facundo _arquitectura
  6. 2018
  Yard House / alberto facundo _arquitectura

Yard House / alberto facundo _arquitectura

  • 05:00 - 26 March, 2018
Yard House / alberto facundo _arquitectura
Yard House / alberto facundo _arquitectura, © German Cabo
© German Cabo

© German Cabo

© German Cabo
© German Cabo

Text description provided by the architects. The yard house born of the place, the reflection and the search of a typological purification. The form is the result of these premises, the creation of two volumes that respond to the simplification of the original home of the village.
Is this form, too, that resolves interior ordination. Being the space between the two volumes responsible for lighting, circulation and organization.

© German Cabo
© German Cabo
Ground Floor Plan + Section
Ground Floor Plan + Section
© German Cabo
© German Cabo

The program consists of a ground floor of daytime character. The staircase, as a central element, articulates the spaces between the most public areas (kitchen, dining room and living room), the most private (bathroom and study). The first floor night area has two bedrooms with bathrooms.

© German Cabo
© German Cabo

With the initial premise of providing privacy to the house, direct views to the outside are avoided, so the lighting is resolved by longitudinal void flush with the ceiling on the ground floor and on the floor on the first floor, through skylights in superior bathrooms and through the window dining room, focusing the views towards the interior yard.

© German Cabo
© German Cabo
Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Spain
Cite: "Yard House / alberto facundo _arquitectura" 26 Mar 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/890846/yard-house-alberto-facundo-arquitectura/> ISSN 0719-8884

