World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Pascall+Watson to Design Stansted Airport’s Transformation

Pascall+Watson to Design Stansted Airport’s Transformation

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Pascall+Watson to Design Stansted Airport’s Transformation
Save this picture!
Pascall+Watson to Design Stansted Airport’s Transformation, Courtesy of Pascall+Watson
Courtesy of Pascall+Watson

After Pascall+Watson’s success with their concept design for the £130m Arrivals Terminal at Stansted Airport, the firm have been selected for the £600m transformation programme by MAG (Manchester Airports Group owners of Stansted Airport). As demand for air travel continues to increase, Pascall+Watson’s plans aim to provide a greater choice of airlines and destinations by making use of the airport’s spare runway capacity and supporting the future growth. 

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Pascall+Watson
Courtesy of Pascall+Watson

The new 34,000 square meters arrivals terminal will feature a modular sky-lit roof above the double height spaces containing enhanced immigration and baggage reclaim areas, spacious arrivals concourse and welcoming public forecourt. By uniquely separating the arrivals terminal into a new building, it will transform the existing building into a departures only terminal, freeing up space to expand the check-in, security and retail areas. The transformation will also bring new airside coaching facilities, aircraft stands, taxiway infrastructure and car parking facilities.

Pascall+Watson have been a part of Stansted’s evolution over the last 30 years. This transformation will see the biggest investment in the airport since the iconic Sir Norman Foster terminal opened in 1991, to transform the experience for the millions of passengers that visit the airport every year. The international firm has also been involved in many other airport designs across the world including Mexico City Airport and Pulkovo International Airport.

News via: Pascall+Watson.

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Ella Thorns. "Pascall+Watson to Design Stansted Airport’s Transformation" 21 Mar 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/890825/pascall-plus-watson-to-design-stansted-airports-transformation/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »