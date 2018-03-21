Pascall+Watson to Design Stansted Airport’s Transformation

After Pascall+Watson’s success with their concept design for the £130m Arrivals Terminal at Stansted Airport, the firm have been selected for the £600m transformation programme by MAG (Manchester Airports Group owners of Stansted Airport). As demand for air travel continues to increase, Pascall+Watson’s plans aim to provide a greater choice of airlines and destinations by making use of the airport’s spare runway capacity and supporting the future growth.

The new 34,000 square meters arrivals terminal will feature a modular sky-lit roof above the double height spaces containing enhanced immigration and baggage reclaim areas, spacious arrivals concourse and welcoming public forecourt. By uniquely separating the arrivals terminal into a new building, it will transform the existing building into a departures only terminal, freeing up space to expand the check-in, security and retail areas. The transformation will also bring new airside coaching facilities, aircraft stands, taxiway infrastructure and car parking facilities.

Pascall+Watson have been a part of Stansted’s evolution over the last 30 years. This transformation will see the biggest investment in the airport since the iconic Sir Norman Foster terminal opened in 1991, to transform the experience for the millions of passengers that visit the airport every year. The international firm has also been involved in many other airport designs across the world including Mexico City Airport and Pulkovo International Airport.

News via: Pascall+Watson.