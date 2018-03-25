Which Architecture Firms Are Building the Most in New York City?

In an industry-affiliated overshadowed by the so-called ‘starchitects’, do we really know who is dominating in the field of architecture? Often it is found that for most of the projects bearing the big names, there are the firms assuming the roles of “executive architect” that work behind the scenes to enable the high-profile buildings to get through planning and construction.

To give us insight into which architecture practices actually have the most impact across in New York City, The Real Deal have compiled a list of the 30 firms with the highest square footage of new buildings across the five boroughs over a six-year period from the 1st of January 2012 until the 31st of January 2018. There are of course many of the firms that you would expect, although as you will see there are also a few that have gone under the radar so far and may be worth watching out for in the future...

NYC’s Most Active Architecture Firms

SLCE Architects, 20.69 million sq. ft (87 projects) Hill West Architects, 13.09 million sq. ft (43 projects) Dattner Architects, 9.54 million sq. ft (65 projects) Perkins Eastman, 8.80 million sq. ft (48 projects) Adamson Associate Architects, 8.69 million sq. ft (10 projects) Kohn Pederson Fox Associates, 8.32 million sq. ft (12 projects) Handel Architects, 6.96 million sq. ft (30 projects) Aufgang Architects, 5.89 million sq. ft (59 projects) Skidmore, Owings & Merrill, 5.86 million sq. ft (12 projects) Fischer and Makooi Architects (Karl Fischer), 4.87 million sq. ft (93 projects) ODA Architecture, 4.66 million sq. ft (31 projects) Ismael Leyva Architects, 4.29 million sq. ft (23 projects) Gene Kaufman Architect, 4.16 million sq. ft (54 projects) SHoP Architects, 3.74 million sq. ft (17 projects) CetraRuddy Architecture, 3.64 million sq. ft (14 projects) Stephen B. Jacobs Group, 3.59 million sq. ft (23 projects) Margulies Hoelzli Architecture, 3.43 million sq. ft (7 projects) FXCollaborative, 3.14 million sq. ft (15 projects) Davis Brody Bond, 3.07 million sq. ft (7 projects) S9 Architecture, 3.07 million sq. ft (19 projects) Magnusson Architecture and Planning, 3.01 million sq. ft (30 projects) Curtis + Ginsberg Architects, 2.64 million sq. ft (18 projects) Badaly Architect, 2.55 million sq. ft (103 projects) Gerald J. Caliendo Architect, 2.36 million sq. ft (128 projects) Marvel Architects, 2.35 million sq. ft (16 projects) Butz Wilbern, 2.34 million sq. ft (34 projects) Ford & Associates Architects, 2.32 million sq. ft (1 project) Issac & Stern Architects, 2.14 million sq. ft (83 projects) Angelo Ng & Anthony Ng Architects Studio, 1.92 million sq. ft (66 projects) Tan Architect, 1.88 million sq. ft (77 projects)

News Via: The Real Deal.