This Instagram Account Collects Hilarious Construction Fails and Home Improvement Disasters

We’ve all seen them: cringeworthy designs and abysmal construction fails. For architects and designers, it's difficult not to hone in on the details of every space we encounter. And, it’s even harder not to laugh at doors incapable of opening, plaster jobs that could have been completed by a 4-year old, and an overly liberal use of caulking to solve any construction mishap.
Inspired by this guilty pleasure, the Instagram account of “Certified Caulk Installer” Trevor Lahey aka greaseball1987 has collected the best of the worst home improvement disasters for your viewing pleasure. See more of Lahey's plethora of hilarious tragedies below.
Quick lockset replacement this morning. I love when all the old hardware fits in the old mortise. I didn't even have to bring my gun to site! #winning #replacement #perfectfit #contractor #contracting #contractorsofinsta #handyman #carpenter #keepcraftalive #mortise #handle #reno #renovation #instahome #upscale #doorlatch #tradesman #trades #craftsmanship #craftsman
1,215 Likes, 41 Comments - Trevor Lahey (@greaseball1987) on Instagram: "Quick lockset replacement this morning. I love when all the old hardware fits in the old mortise. I..."
Turning a 1.5 bath home into a 2.5 bath is surprising easy. I'm surprised more humans don't do it! It immediately increases the value of the home.... not to mention the cost savings on water; I can be dropping a bomb simultaneously as my friend yet it's only gonna take 6L to send them home! #bathroom #bath #reno #renovation #bathroomremodel #toilet #plumber #carpenter #handyman #drywaller #keepcraftalive #contractor #contractorsofinsta #useyourbrain #value #homevalue #appraisal
1,516 Likes, 111 Comments - Trevor Lahey (@greaseball1987) on Instagram: "Turning a 1.5 bath home into a 2.5 bath is surprising easy. I'm surprised more humans don't do it!..."
If my customer tells me they're constipated and they spend countless hours on the John. I always give them the free comfort seat upgrade. They really appreciate it and always bring me back for additional work. That's why I am in this business! #humanshelpinghumans #comfortseat #comfort #freeupgrade #upgrade #toilet #shitter #keepcraftalive #handyman #carpenter #plumber #contractor #contractorsofinsta #craftsman #craftsmanship #caulksmith
1,666 Likes, 83 Comments - Trevor Lahey (@greaseball1987) on Instagram: "If my customer tells me they're constipated and they spend countless hours on the John. I always..."
Trying out some new products today. I opted for some bondo in lieu of caulk. It's really difficult to sand so I'm just gonna leave it as is and stick to caulk from now on! Much easier to work with! After this is painted it should still look pretty good though! #bondo #handrail #caulksmith #reno #renovation #keepcraftalive #solidwood #halfbondo #carpenter #handyman #contractor #contractorsofinsta #installer
1,917 Likes, 147 Comments - Trevor Lahey (@greaseball1987) on Instagram: "Trying out some new products today. I opted for some bondo in lieu of caulk. It's really difficult..."
Customer refused to pay my hourly rate; instead he opted to pay per fitting. I was a little hesitant at first but I think this might be the better way to charge! I made a fortune off this job 🤑#plumber #plumbing #waterline #copper #handyman #contractor #contractorsofinsta #craftsman #tradesman #keepcraftalive #fittings #reno #renovation #carpenter
1,936 Likes, 118 Comments - Trevor Lahey (@greaseball1987) on Instagram: "Customer refused to pay my hourly rate; instead he opted to pay per fitting. I was a little..."
My friend hit another human and ran and he needed his side mirror re-attached fast, discreet and he needed an exceptional job so it didn't look like a repair had taken place should the five-0 come a knocking! Obviously he came to me as I can handle that checklist! #caulksmith #caulk #caulking #caulker #handyman #keepcraftalive #carpenter #automotive #autotech #car #cars #hitandrun #friendsalwayswantsomething #cardetailing #autorepair #repairshop #repair #repairing #colourmatch #likenew
1,155 Likes, 49 Comments - Trevor Lahey (@greaseball1987) on Instagram: "My friend hit another human and ran and he needed his side mirror re-attached fast, discreet and he..."
I've been doing trim and odd ball jobs in this house for years! She requested a couple new outlets be added in the hallway! I decided to add one in a very central location instead for all her power needs! #centrallocation #location #locationlocationlocation #electricon #electrcian #electricity #electric #electrical #handyman #contractor #carpenter #trades #tradesman #skilledtrades #trim #trimcarpentry #reno #renovation #keepcraftalive #outlet #power #bestinthebusiness
1,607 Likes, 113 Comments - Trevor Lahey (@greaseball1987) on Instagram: "I've been doing trim and odd ball jobs in this house for years! She requested a couple new outlets..."
I love when my clients send me pictures of my work after I have left. Really shows how satisfied they are with the work! #handyman #handyman4hire #handymanspecial #handymanlife #contractor #kitchen #reno #kitchencabinets #kitcheninstaller #bestinthebusiness #kitchenremodel #kitchendesign #cabinets #installer #contractor #carpentry #carpenter #
284 Likes, 51 Comments - Trevor Lahey (@greaseball1987) on Instagram: "I love when my clients send me pictures of my work after I have left. Really shows how satisfied..."
I don't know about you but I have spent hours looking at dank memes on the shitter only to have my battery die! That is why I have decided to add outlets on all my toilets for charging purposes so I can keep the party going! #memes #dankmemes #spicymemes #bath #craftsmanship #craftsman #handyman #outlets #outlet #customoutlet #power #electricon #electrical #electrician #keepcraftalive #power #chargingstation #toiletporn #toilet #reno #renovation #contractor #contracting #contractorlife #instahome #contractorsofinsta #phone
1,321 Likes, 87 Comments - Trevor Lahey (@greaseball1987) on Instagram: "I don't know about you but I have spent hours looking at dank memes on the shitter only to have my..."