This Instagram Account Collects Hilarious Construction Fails and Home Improvement Disasters

We’ve all seen them: cringeworthy designs and abysmal construction fails. For architects and designers, it's difficult not to hone in on the details of every space we encounter. And, it’s even harder not to laugh at doors incapable of opening, plaster jobs that could have been completed by a 4-year old, and an overly liberal use of caulking to solve any construction mishap.

Inspired by this guilty pleasure, the Instagram account of “Certified Caulk Installer” Trevor Lahey aka greaseball1987 has collected the best of the worst home improvement disasters for your viewing pleasure. See more of Lahey's plethora of hilarious tragedies below.

Customer refused to pay my hourly rate; instead he opted to pay per fitting. I was a little hesitant at first but I think this might be the better way to charge! I made a fortune off this job 🤑#plumber #plumbing #waterline #copper #handyman #contractor #contractorsofinsta #craftsman #tradesman #keepcraftalive #fittings #reno #renovation #carpenter 1,936 Likes, 118 Comments - Trevor Lahey (@greaseball1987) on Instagram: "Customer refused to pay my hourly rate; instead he opted to pay per fitting. I was a little..."