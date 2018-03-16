World
  7. Leblon Building / Felipe Hess Arquitetos

Leblon Building / Felipe Hess Arquitetos

  • 11:00 - 16 March, 2018
Leblon Building / Felipe Hess Arquitetos
Leblon Building / Felipe Hess Arquitetos, © Fran Parente
© Fran Parente

© Fran Parente © Fran Parente © Fran Parente © Fran Parente + 31

  • Architects

    Felipe Hess Arquitetos

  • Location

    Leblon, Brazil

  • Author

    Felipe Hess

  • Architect in charge

    Lucas Miilher

  • Constructor

    Osborne Construtora

  • Area

    400.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Fran Parente
© Fran Parente
© Fran Parente

Text description provided by the architects. Located in one of the main streets of Leblon, this project is characterized by a color palette applied in different textures, bringing together a light and cozy atmosphere to the corporate building. The floor in slate tiles was applied on the ground floor, while on the other storeys the same slate appears in regular tiles, in the working rooms, hallways and services.

© Fran Parente
© Fran Parente

The irregular slate flooring appears again on the rooftop, which holds a solarium with a panoramic view on the city. Inside the building a little shaft brings illumination to the hallways and the offices, besides allowing cross ventilation and creates an enclosed garden on the ground floor. Its facade, strong and simple stands out from the neighbors without being overwhelming: slatted aluminum and glass, white concrete and tiled gardeners.

© Fran Parente
© Fran Parente
Section
Section
© Fran Parente
© Fran Parente

These are the strong features of this project, the projecting volumes, besides giving movement e breaking the rhythm of the facade; carry the masterpiece of the Brazilian artist Adriana Varejão, named “panacea fantástica”. Reinforcing the “carioca” character of the project, harking back to modernist buildings with their typical panels, this project offers this masterpiece to the city.

© Fran Parente
© Fran Parente
Cite: "Leblon Building / Felipe Hess Arquitetos" 16 Mar 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/890602/leblon-building-felipe-hess-arquitetos/> ISSN 0719-8884

