Leblon Building / Felipe Hess Arquitetos

+ 31

Architects Felipe Hess Arquitetos

Location Leblon, Brazil

Author Felipe Hess

Architect in charge Lucas Miilher

Constructor Osborne Construtora

Area 400.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Photographs Fran Parente

Text description provided by the architects. Located in one of the main streets of Leblon, this project is characterized by a color palette applied in different textures, bringing together a light and cozy atmosphere to the corporate building. The floor in slate tiles was applied on the ground floor, while on the other storeys the same slate appears in regular tiles, in the working rooms, hallways and services.

The irregular slate flooring appears again on the rooftop, which holds a solarium with a panoramic view on the city. Inside the building a little shaft brings illumination to the hallways and the offices, besides allowing cross ventilation and creates an enclosed garden on the ground floor. Its facade, strong and simple stands out from the neighbors without being overwhelming: slatted aluminum and glass, white concrete and tiled gardeners.

These are the strong features of this project, the projecting volumes, besides giving movement e breaking the rhythm of the facade; carry the masterpiece of the Brazilian artist Adriana Varejão, named “panacea fantástica”. Reinforcing the “carioca” character of the project, harking back to modernist buildings with their typical panels, this project offers this masterpiece to the city.