Nursing and Retirement Home Bellinzona / Studio Gaggini + Nicola Probst Architetti

Collaborators Arch. Crippa Paolo , Arch. Fabiano Fausto ,Arch. Kurtze Bernadett , Arch. Locatelli Silvia

Civil Engineer Andreotti & Partner SA, Bellinzona

Electrical Engineer Erisel and A. Solari , Bellinzona

Energy Consultant IFEC Ingegneria SA , Rivera

Construction Company Antonini & Ghidossi SA , Bellinzona

Electrical Systems ALPIQ intec Ticino SA , Rivera

Water and Sanitary Systems Luraschi V. SA , Vira

Carpenter and Woodwork Veragouth SA , Bedano

Client City of Bellinzona

Text description provided by the architects. The new building is located at the intersection of two neighborhood streets and forms the corner of a new urban block. The compact volume allows the definition of a central free space, a new resident and public park that links and enhances the various elements: the new nursing home, an existing villa, an annex, a small church.

The hilly landscape of the terrain has allowed dividing the road section where the main entrance is, and the park level, where all the common functions are grouped together. The parking lot was treated as a tree-lined space. The building typology is compact, with a central core. In the latter, there are elevators, stairwells, and the service rooms for staff use.

From the main entrance, through an entrance hall, you access directly to the upper floor, where you can find most of the common functions including physiotherapy, ergotherapy, dining, living room and bar. Here a glass facade puts the park in close relationship with the interior spaces, while a porch provides a protected area and mediates the relationship between interior and exterior. On the top three floors, there are 76 single rooms, each with service and shower, living room, dining room, service rooms and various medical facilities.