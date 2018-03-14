World
Nursing and Retirement Home Bellinzona / Studio Gaggini + Nicola Probst Architetti

  • 05:00 - 14 March, 2018
Nursing and Retirement Home Bellinzona / Studio Gaggini + Nicola Probst Architetti
Nursing and Retirement Home Bellinzona / Studio Gaggini + Nicola Probst Architetti, © Alexandre Zveiger
© Alexandre Zveiger

© Alexandre Zveiger

  • Collaborators

    Arch. Crippa Paolo , Arch. Fabiano Fausto ,Arch. Kurtze Bernadett , Arch. Locatelli Silvia

  • Civil Engineer

    Andreotti & Partner SA, Bellinzona

  • Electrical Engineer

    Erisel and A. Solari , Bellinzona

  • Energy Consultant

    IFEC Ingegneria SA , Rivera

  • Construction Company

    Antonini & Ghidossi SA , Bellinzona

  • Electrical Systems

    ALPIQ intec Ticino SA , Rivera

  • Water and Sanitary Systems

    Luraschi V. SA , Vira

  • Carpenter and Woodwork

    Veragouth SA , Bedano

  • Client

    City of Bellinzona
    • More Specs
© Alexandre Zveiger
© Alexandre Zveiger

Text description provided by the architects. The new building is located at the intersection of two neighborhood streets and forms the corner of a new urban block. The compact volume allows the definition of a central free space, a new resident and public park that links and enhances the various elements: the new nursing home, an existing villa, an annex, a small church.

© Alexandre Zveiger
© Alexandre Zveiger
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
© Alexandre Zveiger
© Alexandre Zveiger

The hilly landscape of the terrain has allowed dividing the road section where the main entrance is, and the park level, where all the common functions are grouped together. The parking lot was treated as a tree-lined space. The building typology is compact, with a central core. In the latter, there are elevators, stairwells, and the service rooms for staff use.

© Alexandre Zveiger
© Alexandre Zveiger

From the main entrance, through an entrance hall, you access directly to the upper floor, where you can find most of the common functions including physiotherapy, ergotherapy, dining, living room and bar. Here a glass facade puts the park in close relationship with the interior spaces, while a porch provides a protected area and mediates the relationship between interior and exterior. On the top three floors, there are 76 single rooms, each with service and shower, living room, dining room, service rooms and various medical facilities.

© Alexandre Zveiger
© Alexandre Zveiger
Product:

Concrete

See more:

