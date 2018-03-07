Holm Place / OB Architecture

+ 39

Main Contractor R. Durtnell & Sons (Larry Martin)

Structural Engineer Momentum (Stephen Fisher and David Ryan)

Quantity Surveyor APS Associates (Patrick Swift)

Landscape Janine Pattison Studios

Text description provided by the architects. Holm Place is a new dwelling in the village of South Warnborough. The 0.12-hectare site is located in the upper garden of Manor Court, a 17th century Grade II listed building in the South Warnborough Conservation Area. The brief was to create an exemplary modern home to accommodate four bedrooms with open-plan living spaces. The design aims to have a direct relationship to the garden, maximizing light and blurring the threshold between inside and outside.

The L-shaped plan is pushed to the edges of the site to preserve the green setting around the listed building. The elevational treatment and building materials take their cues from Manor Court, utilizing a simple pallet of brick, timber, off-white render, glass, and zinc. The building is arranged on a 3m structural grid, which is expressed both internally and externally to give clarity and order to the composition.

For the external walls facing north, a solid enclosure was defined using brick and a zinc cladding system above. The zinc references the agricultural buildings in the local area and the leadwork on Manor Court. Timber cladding was employed for the internal courtyard elevations with the vertical proportions matching the panels on Manor Court. The iroko was chosen for its durability and color that will weather down to match the color tone of the existing building.

The ground floor accommodation has two distinct zones, the north wing containing an open-plan glazed kitchen, dining, living space and the west wing the bedroom accommodation. Forming a connection between these two areas is the entrance hall, gallery and double-height staircase. The circulation is defined by a minimal column structure that forms a cloister facing the walled garden. The master bedroom suite at first floor is designed with an intimate terrace that takes in the wide views of the countryside.