World
i

i

i

i

i

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Chile
  5. Claro + Westendarp arquitectos
  6. 2017
  7. House SM at Calafquén Lake / Claro + Westendarp arquitectos

House SM at Calafquén Lake / Claro + Westendarp arquitectos

House SM at Calafquén Lake / Claro + Westendarp arquitectos
House SM at Calafquén Lake / Claro + Westendarp arquitectos, © Francisco Boetsch T.
© Francisco Boetsch T.

© Francisco Boetsch T.

© Francisco Boetsch T.
© Francisco Boetsch T.

Text description provided by the architects. On a hill, with a particular view towards the lake and the Villarrica volcano on one side and towards a rocky cliff between the dense vegetation typical of the area, towards the other side, this house is located practically as a transverse transparent bridge that allows the user to experience both geographical situations in an attractive and contrasting way.

Site Plan
Site Plan
© Francisco Boetsch T.
© Francisco Boetsch T.

The volume takes a turn in a V-shape, in a gesture that places the volume very organically on the ground and accentuating it's virtues. The building is accessed from below, where the secondary enclosures are, through a very light and transparent staircase until it reaches the second floor where the views are highlighted in a double height space, also featuring the beam structure of the house.

© Francisco Boetsch T.
© Francisco Boetsch T.

The interior space is simple, open, and always accentuating the external geographic duality, leaving the most public spaces towards the south east and the bedrooms towards the northeast. The terrace deck enclosures the spaces and gives movement to a rather straight volume, allowing the spatial experience from the outside. The materiality of the construction is in wood with a dark impregnant that resembles the color of the tree trunks of the area, resulting in perfect harmony with the place that finally, is the main protagonist of the project.

© Francisco Boetsch T.
© Francisco Boetsch T.
Section A
Section A
© Francisco Boetsch T.
© Francisco Boetsch T.
© Francisco Boetsch T.
© Francisco Boetsch T.
Products:

Wood Glass Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Interiors Architecture Residential Houses Interiors Chile
Cite: "House SM at Calafquén Lake / Claro + Westendarp arquitectos" [Casa SM Lago Calafquén / Claro + Westendarp arquitectos] 12 Mar 2018. ArchDaily. (Trans. Castro, Fernanda) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/890177/house-sm-at-calafquen-lake-claro-plus-westendarp-arquitectos/> ISSN 0719-8884

