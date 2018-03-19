Zempoala 267 Building / GDE Grupo Diseño y Espacios

+ 21

Architects GDE Grupo Diseño y Espacios

Location Barranca del Muerto 561, Merced Gómez, 01600 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico

Architects in Charge Rene Alberto Sinta Muñóz, Sebastian Sinta Silva

Collaborators Ana Paulina Roldán, Daniel A. Díaz Torres, Daniel Morales, David Balbuena, Erick F. García Sinta, Mariel Sinta Ramos, Melissa Gallegos, Miguel A. Vega Ruíz.

Area 1253.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Photographs Angelica Ibarra

Text description provided by the architects. The set was developed along the property in two independent units perpendicular to each other to achieve better privacy, lighting and sunlight of each space; achieving in turn, units of totally free surfaces under the structural design from the foundation, embedded slabs and apparent concrete cartels. With the integration of these elements, a set with apparent finishes in its entirety is proposed, linking in the same way with the exposed facilities.

The set is maintained with a homogeneous image both inside and outside. In the main facade, a brick curtain of special proportions is integrated for its operation, which is used throughout the whole, with a mobility that allows the control of the solar incidence.

In the free floor by department private spaces are distributed through glass screens and ironwork, carpentry elements, closets and bookshelves; thus allowing 100% living the surface that forms it, generating versatility to create a space of more personalized uses.

The image of the whole both inside and outside was conceptualized with a criterion that expressed simplicity and cleanliness in order to generate a friendly space, casual with the environment and that together with the diversity of the homes inside, denote a practical and simple housing to live.