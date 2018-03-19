World
i

i

i

i

i

Zempoala 267 Building / GDE Grupo Diseño y Espacios

Zempoala 267 Building / GDE Grupo Diseño y Espacios
© Angelica Ibarra
© Angelica Ibarra

  • Architects

    GDE Grupo Diseño y Espacios

  • Location

    Barranca del Muerto 561, Merced Gómez, 01600 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico

  • Architects in Charge

    Rene Alberto Sinta Muñóz, Sebastian Sinta Silva

  • Collaborators

    Ana Paulina Roldán, Daniel A. Díaz Torres, Daniel Morales, David Balbuena, Erick F. García Sinta, Mariel Sinta Ramos, Melissa Gallegos, Miguel A. Vega Ruíz.

  • Area

    1253.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Angelica Ibarra
© Angelica Ibarra
Text description provided by the architects. The set was developed along the property in two independent units perpendicular to each other to achieve better privacy, lighting and sunlight of each space; achieving in turn, units of totally free surfaces under the structural design from the foundation, embedded slabs and apparent concrete cartels. With the integration of these elements, a set with apparent finishes in its entirety is proposed, linking in the same way with the exposed facilities.

Lower Plan
The set is maintained with a homogeneous image both inside and outside. In the main facade, a brick curtain of special proportions is integrated for its operation, which is used throughout the whole, with a mobility that allows the control of the solar incidence.

© Angelica Ibarra
In the free floor by department private spaces are distributed through glass screens and ironwork, carpentry elements, closets and bookshelves; thus allowing 100% living the surface that forms it, generating versatility to create a space of more personalized uses.

© Angelica Ibarra
© Angelica Ibarra
Third Floor Plan
© Angelica Ibarra
The image of the whole both inside and outside was conceptualized with a criterion that expressed simplicity and cleanliness in order to generate a friendly space, casual with the environment and that together with the diversity of the homes inside, denote a practical and simple housing to live.

Zempoala 267 Building / GDE Grupo Diseño y Espacios, © Angelica Ibarra
Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Housing Apartments Mexico
Cite: "Zempoala 267 Building / GDE Grupo Diseño y Espacios" [Conjunto Zempoala 267 / GDE Grupo Diseño y Espacios] 19 Mar 2018. ArchDaily. (Trans. Santibañez, Danae) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/890141/zempoala-267-building-gde-grupo-diseno-y-espacios/> ISSN 0719-8884

