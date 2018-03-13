Stand Alumilux / Jaime Prous Architects

+ 10

Architects Jaime Prous Architects

Location Barcelona, Spain

Architects in Charge Jaime Prous, Antón Monedero, Àlex Pineda

Area 108.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Photographs Adrià Goula

Text description provided by the architects. Inside the construction fair BB Construmat 2017, hangs the new stand for the company Alumilux, pioneer in constructive solutions in aluminum, metal and glass.

One thousand eight hundred aluminum profiles suspended nine meters from the ceiling, draw a cape that adapts itself to the Cartesian regulation through an organic geometry.

It confuses from the outside: it could remember to the skeleton of a whale hanging from a nineteenth-century museum or perhaps the hat in which the little prince saw a boa digesting an elephant. Everything is thought to capture the same childhood curiosity that the little prince had.

The cape levitates on the edge half a meter above the ground, reaching up to five meters height in the center. Inside, the reflections and shadows build a cave of cathedral proportions. Its intention is to make known the technological innovations, but above all it wants to be a center of debate and vibrant discussion that attracts fair-goers.

Seeking a dry construction with reusable elements, including the profiles: part of an order never delivered, which today has finally its utility.