  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Small Scale
  4. Spain
  5. Jaime Prous Architects
  6. 2017
  7. Stand Alumilux / Jaime Prous Architects

Stand Alumilux / Jaime Prous Architects

  • 15:00 - 13 March, 2018
Stand Alumilux / Jaime Prous Architects
© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula

© Adrià Goula

  • Architects

    Jaime Prous Architects

  • Location

    Barcelona, Spain

  • Architects in Charge

    Jaime Prous, Antón Monedero, Àlex Pineda

  • Area

    108.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula

Text description provided by the architects. Inside the construction fair BB Construmat 2017, hangs the new stand for the company Alumilux, pioneer in constructive solutions in aluminum, metal and glass.

Details
Details

One thousand eight hundred aluminum profiles suspended nine meters from the ceiling, draw a cape that adapts itself to the Cartesian regulation through an organic geometry.

© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula

It confuses from the outside: it could remember to the skeleton of a whale hanging from a nineteenth-century museum or perhaps the hat in which the little prince saw a boa digesting an elephant. Everything is thought to capture the same childhood curiosity that the little prince had.

Plan
Plan

The cape levitates on the edge half a meter above the ground, reaching up to five meters height in the center. Inside, the reflections and shadows build a cave of cathedral proportions. Its intention is to make known the technological innovations, but above all it wants to be a center of debate and vibrant discussion that attracts fair-goers.

© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula

Seeking a dry construction with reusable elements, including the profiles: part of an order never delivered, which today has finally its utility.

Sections
Sections
Product:

Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Other Small Scale Spain
Cite: "Stand Alumilux / Jaime Prous Architects" [Stand Alumilux / Jaime Prous Architects] 13 Mar 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/890095/stand-alumilux-jaime-prous-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

