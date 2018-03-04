World
  3. 15 Incredible Architectural Works in the Mountains

15 Incredible Architectural Works in the Mountains

15 Incredible Architectural Works in the Mountains
15 Incredible Architectural Works in the Mountains, © Adolf Bereuter
© Adolf Bereuter

© Felipe Camus © Anze Cokl © inexhibit.com © Thomas Jantscher

The mountains—one of the contexts that almost every architect would like to build in at least once. And yet even though it's an attractive setting, the associated challenges, including, but not limited to the sheer remoteness of mountain regions and their distance from basic services, make building in the mountains particularly demanding.

We've compiled a selection of 15 incredible works of architecture that maximize the breathtaking surroundings found in mountainous areas, featuring photographs from Felipe CamusJanez Martincic, and Anze Cokl.

Thomas Jantscher

New Mountain Hut At Tracuit / Savioz Fabrizzi Architectes

© Thomas Jantscher
© Thomas Jantscher

Felipe Camus

Chalet C7 / Nicolás del Rio + Max Núñez

© Felipe Camus
© Felipe Camus

Anze Cokl

Alpine Shelter Skuta / OFIS arhitekti + AKT II + Harvard GSD Students

© Anze Cokl
© Anze Cokl

inexhibit.com

Messner Mountain Museum Corones / Zaha Hadid Architects

© inexhibit.com
© inexhibit.com

Cristobal Palma

Elqui Domos Astronomical Hotel / Duque Motta & AA

© Cristobal Palma
© Cristobal Palma

Roger Frei

Holiday Home in Vitznau / Lischer Partner Architekten Planer

© Roger Frei
© Roger Frei

Fearon Hay Architects

Mountain Retreat / Fearon Hay Architects

Cortesía de Fearon Hay Architects
Cortesía de Fearon Hay Architects

Søren Harder Nielsen

Split View Mountain Lodge / Reiulf Ramstad Arkitekter

© Søren Harder Nielsen
© Søren Harder Nielsen

Kengo Kuma & Associates

Mont-Blanc Base Camp / Kengo Kuma & Associates

Cortesía de Kengo Kuma & Associates
Cortesía de Kengo Kuma & Associates

diephotodesigner.de

Wild Reindeer Centre / Snøhetta

© diephotodesigner.de
© diephotodesigner.de

Marc Lins

Mountain Cabin / Marte.Marte Architekten

© Marc Lins
© Marc Lins

Liam Frederick Photography

San Cayetano Mountain Residence / Paul Weiner | DesignBuild Collaborative

© Liam Frederick Photography
© Liam Frederick Photography

Janez Martincic

Winter Cabin on Mount Kanin / OFIS arhitekti

© Janez Martincic
© Janez Martincic

Albrecht Imanuel Schnabel

Haus Fontanella / Bernardo Bader Architects 

© Albrecht Imanuel Schnabel
© Albrecht Imanuel Schnabel

Adolf Bereuter

Ski Lodge Wolf / Bernardo Bader Architects

© Adolf Bereuter
© Adolf Bereuter
Cite: María Francisca González. "15 Incredible Architectural Works in the Mountains" [15 Increíbles obras de arquitectura en la montaña ] 04 Mar 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/890010/15-incredible-architectural-works-in-the-mountains/> ISSN 0719-8884

