World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Brazil
  5. VAGA
  6. 2017
  7. Vila Amélia / VAGA

Vila Amélia / VAGA

  • 13:00 - 14 March, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Vila Amélia / VAGA
Save this picture!
© Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti

© Leonardo Finotti © Leonardo Finotti © Leonardo Finotti © Leonardo Finotti + 25

  • Architects

    VAGA

  • Location

    Sertãozinho, Brazil

  • Authors

    Fernando O’Leary, Pedro Domingues, Pedro Faria

  • Area

    580.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Leonardo Finotti
Save this picture!
Vila Amélia / VAGA, © Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti

Text description provided by the architects. The rough, sturdy exterior of the stone contains and protects the preciousness in its interior. By closing itself to the street, the building conserves in its center what in it exists of most valuable, the void. The patio here plays the role of an articulation element and stage for everyday life. The existence of the central space as an event and nucleus of spatial organization is an incentive to the encounter of people and collective coexistence.

Save this picture!
Perspective
Perspective
Save this picture!
© Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti

Based on a government program that offers attractive financing conditions for low-income families (called Minha Casa Minha Vida), the project emerges with the premise of building with the minimum of financial resources, the maximum of architectural incentives for harmonious living among its residents. Therefore, the challenge was determined by the fundamental parameters of the project: to build eight apartments, with a suite and a bedroom with a hallway bathroom, summing approximately 70m2 with construction cost under 1,300 BRL (approximately 400 USD) per square meter.

Save this picture!
© Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti
Save this picture!
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
Save this picture!
© Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti

In this way, the project explores the volumetric quality of containing the empty space and defining the internal courtyard of the building, opposed to the preconceived occupation for this type of project, that usually has no interaction within itself or adjacent urban elements. The implantation of Vila Amelia around the void suggests the occupation of the collective space and places it as a central issue in the functional structure of the building.

Save this picture!
Section A + B
Section A + B

By elevating the courtyard to the condition of a programmatic articulator, the collective conforms the private so that they relate at various moments in the building. The rooms face areas of less traffic and permanence, while the social areas of the apartments face the internal patio, in which the presence of vegetation provides privacy to the units and quality of life to the residents.

Save this picture!
© Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti

As a way to reduce the expenses with construction work, the building was designed with an ideal structural modulation for the construction in reinforced concrete and prefabricated slabs. Steel structured walkways articulate the volumes with conventional brick masonry closings. The windows and doors have standard market dimensions and are arranged in different ways, composing the final appearance of the building. The slightly sloped rooftop stipulated by the inclination of the roof that covers the upper slab, allows greater sunlight for the patio and contributes to the composition of the facade of the building.

Save this picture!
© Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti

Vila Amelia proposes in a simple way a new practice in the way of life of its residents. The project results from a convergence between built and unbuilt spaces conditioning this way of life. The void supplements the building and acts as a catalyst for social situations.

Save this picture!
© Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Brazil
Cite: "Vila Amélia / VAGA" 14 Mar 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/889979/vila-amelia-vaga/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »