  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Hotels
  4. United Arab Emirates
  5. RMJM
  6. 2011
  7. Capital Gate / RMJM

Capital Gate / RMJM

  • 02:00 - 28 April, 2018
Capital Gate / RMJM
Courtesy of RMJM
Courtesy of RMJM

Courtesy of RMJM Courtesy of RMJM Courtesy of RMJM Courtesy of RMJM + 34

  • Architects

    RMJM

  • Location

    Abu Dhabi - United Arab Emirates

  • Architect in Charge

    Jeff Schofield, Senior Design Architect & Neil van der Veen, Associate Director

  • Area

    53100.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2011

  • Quantity Surveyor

    Hanscomb

  • Project Architect

    Tony Archibold

  • Glass Manufacturer

    Cardinal Glass

  • Lightning Services

    DPA Lightng Consultants

  • Steelworks

    Eversendai

  • MEP

    ETA

  • Kitchen/Dining

    Tricon

  • Furniture/Finishings

    Marwan Furnishings Dubai

  • Artwork/Accessories

    Arte Vivo

  • Project Managers

    Mace

  • Façade Consultant

    Waagner Biro

  • Hotel Interior Design Consultant

    RPW

  • Ground Floor Interior Design Consultant

    U+A Architects

  • Ground Floor Lobby Chandelier

    Lasvit

  • Landscaping Consultant

    Al Khatib Crackneli

  • Client

    ADNEC
    More Specs Less Specs
Courtesy of RMJM
Courtesy of RMJM

Text description provided by the architects. The Capital Gate ‘Feature Tower’ is an iconic development located on the exhibition site of the greater ADNEC masterplan. The tower is distinguished by a dramatic steel and glass facade with a striking organic form. With its cantilevered tea lounge and open air pool deck, it provides a unique presence on the skyline of Abu Dhabi and creates a memorable identity to the exhibition centre. A sculptural stainless steel ‘splash’ flows down the front and at low level forms the hotel entrance canopy, flowing over the existing grandstand and acting as a solar shading device for both the building and the grandstand seating.

Courtesy of RMJM
Courtesy of RMJM
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan

A free form internal atrium with a dynamic glass roof brings natural light and space deep into the tower. External lighting is designed to minimise both light pollution and energy consumption, based on a combination of low-level landscape lighting with façade lighting comprising a net of compact LED clusters integrated into the design of the steel glazing system. At over 160m tall, the building stands 35 storeys high and offers over 16,000 sqm of high quality office space, as well as Abu Dhabi’s first Hyatt hotel, ‘The Hyatt@Capital Centre’. 

Presidential Suites Floor Plan
Presidential Suites Floor Plan
Courtesy of RMJM
Courtesy of RMJM

Structurally, this challenging building sits on an intensive distribution of 490 piles which were drilled 30 metres underground to accommodate the gravitational, wind and seismic forces caused by the distinctive lean of the building. The Feature Tower is an exemplary example of RMJM’s design and in-house engineering capabilities. In January 2010 Capital Gate in Abu Dhabi was recognised as the world’s furthest leaning manmade tower by the Guinness Book of World Records.

Courtesy of RMJM
Courtesy of RMJM

