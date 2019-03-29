World
To's House / A+ StudiO
To's House / A+ StudiO, © Dung Huynh
© Dung Huynh

© Dung Huynh © Dung Huynh © Dung Huynh © Dung Huynh + 21

  • Architects

    A+ StudiO

  • Location

    Dalat, Vietnam

  • Category

    Houses

  • Architect in Charge

    Nguyen Anh Tuan

  • Other Participants

    Truong Hoang Hai, Nguyen Vu Thinh.

  • Area

    140.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Dung Huynh
© Dung Huynh
© Dung Huynh

Text description provided by the architects. The house is located in a quiet alley near the center of Da Lat city, designed  to create a peaceful feeling. "It  is built from the dream of a peaceful  little house in the middle of the valley - where we first set foot on this land". Peace and quiet are the feelings that designer  want people to feel when they visit this house.

© Dung Huynh
© Dung Huynh

The project is built on a land area of 200m2, but the plan area is limited with many  non-square angles. The space is divided and connected by duplex space, connecting the kitchen and dining room, with open space without walls to create space is separated from the purpose of creating flexibility in use.

© Dung Huynh
© Dung Huynh

The weather in Da Lat has been changed in recent years. The trees at the center of the house play a part as a green lung; The house is open to capture the wind and the sun from the main wind sources, almost closed in the absence of privacy in the sun
We create the space for the house from three main factors: organizing the rustic connecting space; keeping the house warm from the cold weather and avoiding the western sunshine effectively.

Sections
Sections

With 2 floors in use, the ground floor has 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a living room, a dining room and kitchen on the area of 92m2, creates the open space combined with green trees, which makes a home with the sense of interaction between all members in the family.

© Dung Huynh
© Dung Huynh

The second floor  from the outside look gives us a impression of  the home with a small attic room, with a garden inside the house but feels like being outdoors. The space of the second floor all has a connection to the courtyard in the middle of the house, which helps to regulate the sunshine to the indoor space feel like outdoor space.

© Dung Huynh
© Dung Huynh

