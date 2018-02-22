World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Office Buildings
  4. Sweden
  5. Tham & Videgård
  6. 2017
  7. Alma Creative Club / Tham & Videgård

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Alma Creative Club / Tham & Videgård

  • 13:00 - 22 February, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Alma Creative Club / Tham & Videgård
Save this picture!
Alma Creative Club / Tham & Videgård, © Åke E:son Lindman
© Åke E:son Lindman

© Åke E:son Lindman © Åke E:son Lindman © Åke E:son Lindman © Åke E:son Lindman + 23

  • Architects

    Tham & Videgård

  • Location

    Nybrogatan 8, 114 34 Stockholm, Sweden

  • Architects in Charge

    Bolle Tham and Martin Videgård

  • Area

    2170.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Åke E:son Lindman

  • Collaborators

    Tham & Videgård - Oskar Lundahl (project architect), Linda Högberg Andersson, Samuel Vilson

  • Client Team

    Fredrik Carlström, Creative director, Anna Behring Lundh, VD
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Åke E:son Lindman
© Åke E:son Lindman

Text description provided by the architects. With Alma the client wanted to create a members’ club and co-working space aiming to unite Sweden’s creative crowd. It is housed in the former premises of the celebrated Beckman’s design college at the heart of Stockholm’s economic and cultural center.

Save this picture!
Section
Section

Tham & Videgård was asked to refurbish the entire building, dating from the early 1900s and originally built for a sewing machine factory consisting of two five level buildings around a covered atrium courtyard. Given the extensive construction work needed in combination with a short time frame, a challenge was to find a way to achieve the high quality architectural environment the clients wished for with relatively small means.

Save this picture!
© Åke E:son Lindman
© Åke E:son Lindman

As a response, Tham & Videgård proposed three elements that together form the base providing continuity throughout the entire space: a colored parquet pattern floor made of sawn ceramic tiles, a painted frame work structure to create partitions made out of standard wooden profiles, and a new circular pendant light to be used as a floating ceiling eliminating the need for a suspended ceiling.

Save this picture!
Exploded Axonometric
Exploded Axonometric

The brief included a series of different working environments, from open social lounge spaces and communal work tables, to more secluded glass cubicles and private office rooms dedicated for one person or a team of co-workers. Alongside the office spaces the five-storey venue should also host events, workshops and exhibitions as well as conference rooms for hire. The main entrance doubles as a design shop and café and the spacious atrium functions both as a member’s restaurant run by two of Sweden’s best chefs, and for special events including a curated contemporary art program.

Save this picture!
© Åke E:son Lindman
© Åke E:son Lindman

In addition to the overall interior design, Tham & Videgård also designed the Alma lamp, produced by Swedish lighting company Wästberg (wastberg.com), and a series of solid ash tables, storage units and benches that are used both for the atrium restaurant and the communal work spaces.

Save this picture!
© Åke E:son Lindman
© Åke E:son Lindman
Save this picture!
© Åke E:son Lindman
© Åke E:son Lindman

Additional furnishings were coordinated by Almas creative director Fredrik Carlström (Austere), with custom designs and objects by Moa Ott, Sara Söderberg, Christina Nordlind Hejdenberg, Rikard Palmquist och Kasper Friis Kjeldgaard, Erik Järkil as well as several contemporary Swedish and international artists.

Save this picture!
© Åke E:son Lindman
© Åke E:son Lindman

The Alma project won the Golden Chair Award for Best Interior of the Year 2017 by the Swedish Association of Architects.

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Offices Office buildings Refurbishment Sweden
Cite: "Alma Creative Club / Tham & Videgård" 22 Feb 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/889531/alma-creative-club-tham-and-videgard/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »