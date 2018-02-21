World
i

  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Australia
  5. Auhaus Architecture
  6. 2017
  The Courtyard House / Auhaus Architecture

The Courtyard House / Auhaus Architecture

  20:00 - 21 February, 2018
The Courtyard House / Auhaus Architecture
The Courtyard House / Auhaus Architecture, © Mike Baker
© Mike Baker

© Mike Baker © Mike Baker © Mike Baker © Mike Baker + 44

© Mike Baker
© Mike Baker

Text description provided by the architects. Located in Barwon Heads, Victoria (Australia), the Courtyard House is part of the ‘Auhaus Release’ built by the LifeSpaces Group. 

© Mike Baker
© Mike Baker

Hidden behind the soaring private entrance, is a modern four bedroom home designed for relaxed living and outdoor entertaining.  The Courtyard House brings a sophisticated combination of modern living intertwined with texture, warmth, raw simplicity, and earthy luxuriance.

© Mike Baker
© Mike Baker

Crafted out of the finest quality bluestone and natural hardwood, these honest, earth-drawn materials and textures create an impression of harmony between the house and nature itself. Horizontal bluestone slabs and vertical hardwood is combined with perfection; a reflection of design poise coupled with breath-taking craftsmanship. Aesthetic appeal is complimented by the durability of the materials, which are designed to withstand the adverse conditions the Australian coast has to offer.

© Mike Baker
© Mike Baker

The arrangement of the living spaces around a large, open courtyard helps bring the natural world into the heart of the domestic realm. Drawing natural light and breezes into the house, the courtyard accentuates the lofty ceilings and the endless space that is central to its design. The semi enclosed courtyard functions as an outdoor room onto which all internal areas flow; perfect for summer entertaining, or simply relaxing beneath the open sky.

© Mike Baker
© Mike Baker
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
© Mike Baker
© Mike Baker

The modern matte black kitchen, accented with brass fittings and oak timber flooring make a stylish statement to the heart of the home.

© Mike Baker
© Mike Baker

The Courtyard House caters for both work and relaxation; featuring a study space, and designated reading nook with floor-to-ceiling bookshelves. The two living rooms foster interaction and family time, and can be used to entertain the kids or bring the family together at the end of a busy day.

© Mike Baker
© Mike Baker

The challenge of finding enough storage space within a burgeoning family home is also addressed with extensive storage and joinery throughout, coupled beautifully with American Oak shelving and accents. 

© Mike Baker
© Mike Baker
Cite: "The Courtyard House / Auhaus Architecture" 21 Feb 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/889435/the-courtyard-house-auhaus-architecture/> ISSN 0719-8884

