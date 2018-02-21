Dendy Park Sporting Pavilion / CohenLeigh Architects

+ 22

Architects CohenLeigh Architects

Location Brighton East VIC 3187, Australia

Lead Architects Clementine Leigh, Dale Cohen, Ben Cohen

Client Bayside City Council

Area 920.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Photographs Tom Blachford

Manufacturers Loading...

Text description provided by the architects. Specifically designed for the exponential growth in junior women’s soccer in Victoria, and recognizable by its brick super graphic & dynamic roofline, this new community sports hub actively promotes participation across all ages.

Featuring eight changerooms, a Community Social Space, Umpires areas, Kiosk & Storage spaces the design balances an array of subtleties for a large scale facility in a popular parklands environment.

At the entrance, ‘Dendy Park’ is superimposed as a brick super graphic, using Flemish bond patterning, referencing the local red clinker brick history of Brighton East while also providing a new visual identity celebrating the popular parklands. A dynamic angular roof line shapes itself to active frontages and provides passive shade protection to public viewing areas, breaking up the volume of the building in the parkland setting.

Environmental Sustainable Design (ESD) is a key driver throughout the project. Passive heating, cooling & natural ventilation is achieved into all changerooms & social areas while the community space has dual orientation for northern aspect & flexible community use. Rain water gardens, low VOC materials, rain water tanks & water efficient fixtures are seamlessly integrated throughout.

Into the future, the facility will generate substantial benefit for local community groups, while actively promoting sporting participation in Soccer & Cricket.