World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Mixed Use Architecture
  4. Angola
  5. PROMONTORIO
  6. 2016
  7. Lubango Centre / PROMONTORIO

Lubango Centre / PROMONTORIO

  • 00:00 - 21 February, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Lubango Centre / PROMONTORIO
Save this picture!
Lubango Centre / PROMONTORIO, © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG + 30

  • Architects

    PROMONTORIO

  • Location

    Rua 14 de Abril, Lubango, Angola

  • Lead Architects

    Paulo Martins Barata, João Luís Ferreira, Paulo Perloiro, Pedro Appleton e João Perloiro

  • Area

    5800.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Text description provided by the architects. The peace and prosperity brought by the end of the Angolan civil war witnessed the beginning of development and urban reconstruction. At first exclusively in Luanda, it has gradually extended to hinterland cities such as Lubango, capital of Huila district. This small town, founded in the early 20th-century, is one of the main references to Portuguese colonial urbanism in Africa. This mixed-use building is set in a consolidated area, next to the main square and surrounded by a few remaining buildings of Portuguese modernist legacy, some of which of remarkable quality, although much dilapidated. 

Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

With 9-storey, the building includes residential, offices and shops served by a common access and underground parking.  On the ground floor, a sheltered and cross-ventilated open gallery generates a shaded and fresh space, allowing direct access to the shop fronts, to the residential and offices lobbies, and to a small backyard coffee-shop terrace. Above ground-level, there are, respectively, 4 levels of offices, 3 levels of single-storey apartments and, in the last 2 levels, duplex units, including variants of double-height studios to 3- bedroom units. The roof terrace accommodates residents’storage rooms, laundry services and technical areas.

Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

The construction concept is based on a principle of robustness that should enable this solid and simple building to guarantee comfort, durability and low maintenance.  The module of recessed balconies provides the natural shading resulting from its depth, in addition to an accessible and ventilated façade technical compartment.  The massiveness of the masonry walls is interrupted by the datum of concrete slabs, which function as a continuous lintel.  This tectonic expression is reinforced by the materiality of the brickwork laid in ‘soldier-and-stretcher’ courses, evocative of the rich textures and colours of African rammed earth and pottery.

Save this picture!
Floor Plan 4
Floor Plan 4

Finally, the stratification of this materiality is emphasized by the white paint on concrete lintels and bronze aluminium window frames.  Anticipating a long period until the adjacent properties are built, along with the northwest and southeast windowless facades, we have chosen to maintain the same masonry with a brickwork composition similar to the main facade.

Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Mixed Use Architecture Residential Architecture Housing Apartments Offices Angola
Cite: "Lubango Centre / PROMONTORIO" 21 Feb 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/889336/lubango-centre-promontorio/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »