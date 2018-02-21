World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Amphitheater
  4. Brazil
  5. Bambutec Design
  6. 2014
  7. Bamboo Amphitheater Space Structure / Bambutec Design

Bamboo Amphitheater Space Structure / Bambutec Design

  • 19:00 - 21 February, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Bamboo Amphitheater Space Structure / Bambutec Design
Save this picture!
Bamboo Amphitheater Space Structure / Bambutec Design, © Juan Dias
© Juan Dias

© Juan Dias Courtesy of Bambutec Design © Juan Dias © Juan Dias + 41

  • Architects

    Bambutec Design

  • Location

    R. Marquês de São Vicente, 225 - Gávea, Rio de Janeiro - RJ, 22451-000, Brazil

  • Team

    Mario Seixas, João Bina, Patrick Stoffel, José Luiz Mendes Ripper, Luís Eustáquio Moreira, Khosrow Ghavami, Selma Fraiman, Bruno Lopes Lima

  • Area

    200.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2014

  • Photographs

    Juan Dias

Text description provided by the architects. The Bamboo Amphitheater Space Structure is a mobile free-form roof spanning 17 x 12 meters, in a total of 200m² of covered area. The Amphitheater is located on the banks of the Rainha River on an inclined site in the tropical climate, built in the green campus of the Pontifical Catholic University of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The bamboo structure was designed on the foundation previously designed by the architect Carlos Pingarrilho. The structural design was developed through a form-finding method, using physical scale models and computer models in interaction.

Save this picture!
© Juan Dias
© Juan Dias

The roof applies a textile hybrid bamboo structure formed by self-stressed active bending beams and tensile pantographic grids, resulting in double curved surfaces, avoiding buckling of the structural members. Self-stressed active bending beams and pantographic grids were subjected to external loads up to an elastic limit of strain in the beams, generating a load-bearing structure. The structure was erected by supporting bipod pylons and presents a self-supporting behaviour. Six touch-down pylons and reinforced concrete anchors fix the structure on the ground, preserving it from the direct contact of the soil moisture.

Save this picture!
Arches 1 and 2 Details
Arches 1 and 2 Details
Save this picture!
Planned Truss 1 and 2
Planned Truss 1 and 2

Gridshell modules were disposed of discontinuously in overlapping steps 0.5m apart, allowing air circulation and natural lighting. The modular space frames apply resistant and naturally acoustic forms. Concave surfaces maintain and distribute the sound in the ambient. The roof employs pre-stressed acrylic membranes, protecting from the sun and rain. The design was inspired by the forms of nature. Textile flexible connections were developed, allowing the mobility and the deployability of the pieces. Deployable structural modules present kinetic properties as seen in the body of vertebrate animals. Flexible joints design applying polyester ropes and biocomposites allowed low mechanical stresses in the structural members, free of torsion stresses.

Save this picture!
© Juan Dias
© Juan Dias

The structure was assembled in 25 working days, using creative techniques and an engineering design with low environmental impact. Mobile prefabricated modules, pantographic grids, textile membranes and a mobile lifting device were developed. The assembly procedure doesn’t need cranes and heavy equipment. The built structure is also fully reversible. The structure presents a proper weigh of 1.4 tons, i.e. 7 kgf/m² and consists in a bio-based ultra-lightweight structural system. Its lightness and strength are only comparable to modern composite structures of advanced polymers. Since it was inaugurated in 2014, the Bamboo Amphitheater Space Structure hosts events, shows and lectures. The Amphitheater is used by students and the university staff for leisure, rest and reading. The project received the financial support from the Fundação Carlos Chagas Filho de Amparo à Pesquisa do Estado do Rio de Janeiro, FAPERJ.

Save this picture!
© Juan Dias
© Juan Dias
Save this picture!
Axonometric
Axonometric
Save this picture!
© Juan Dias
© Juan Dias
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Concrete Plastic

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Cultural Architecture Theaters & Performance amphitheater Brazil
Cite: "Bamboo Amphitheater Space Structure / Bambutec Design" 21 Feb 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/889335/bamboo-amphitheater-space-structure-bambutec-design/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »