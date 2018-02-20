World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Mixed Use Architecture
  4. South Korea
  5. Leehong Kim Architects
  6. 2012
  7. Cornerstone 1-532 / Leehong Kim Architects

Cornerstone 1-532 / Leehong Kim Architects

  • 22:00 - 20 February, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Cornerstone 1-532 / Leehong Kim Architects
Save this picture!
Cornerstone 1-532 / Leehong Kim Architects, © Kyung Sub Shin
© Kyung Sub Shin

© Kyung Sub Shin © Kyung Sub Shin © Kyung Sub Shin © Kyung Sub Shin + 17

Save this picture!
© Kyung Sub Shin
© Kyung Sub Shin

Text description provided by the architects. Situated at a transitional node in the midst of scattered new developments with a high-end residential area to the north, commercial area to the south, Cornerstone 1-532 projects the character of the site with a monolithic, continuous, and curved surface along the adjacent streets. The building quietly sits in as a neutral backdrop to the diverse textures of the surroundings. Cornerstone 1-532 is a four-story mixed-use building with individual program per floor stacked vertically; commercial space on the first floor and artist studio/residence on the other floors.

Save this picture!
© Kyung Sub Shin
© Kyung Sub Shin
Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Kyung Sub Shin
© Kyung Sub Shin

Despite the limited site area of 165 m² with 40% lot coverage ratio, the site bestowed with an advantage of a corner lot. The west and the south side of the site facing the street adopt a single curved facade to minimize the segmentation and to maximize the length of the facade surface. This creates a building mass larger than life, allowing a monolithic visual impact as a whole.

Save this picture!
© Kyung Sub Shin
© Kyung Sub Shin

The first floor is framed by an extruded geometry of the pentagonal site's corner. This alien geometry on the curved facade represents the shape of the site, and the insertion of this frame to the full-height surface creates an interesting contrast. Different use of materials emphasizes the contrast between the two gestures. The curved surface is an aggregation of bricks, whereas exposed concrete creates the frame with curved glass fit in. This concrete frame also elongates towards the north boundary of the site functioning as canopy along the west side of the site.

Save this picture!
West and South Elevations
West and South Elevations

The level difference between the Southeast and the Northwest points of the site by nearly one floor plays another key role to the character of the building. Raising the first floor by half level result in two separate entrance to the first and basement floors. From apart, a single volume shows a monolithic gesture like a stone placed on asphalt street, which represents a calmness to the unanticipated events around and harmonizes the variety. But as approaching, the building speaks up through the transparent glass frame.

Save this picture!
© Kyung Sub Shin
© Kyung Sub Shin
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Concrete Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Mixed Use Architecture Residential Architecture Commercial Architecture South Korea
Cite: "Cornerstone 1-532 / Leehong Kim Architects" 20 Feb 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/889330/cornerstone-1-532-leehong-kim-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »