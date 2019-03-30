World
  Białołęka Flat / All Arquitectura

Białołęka Flat / All Arquitectura

  19:00 - 30 March, 2019
Białołęka Flat / All Arquitectura
© Piotr Krajewski
© Piotr Krajewski

© Piotr Krajewski

© Piotr Krajewski
© Piotr Krajewski

Text description provided by the architects. Just after the practice participation at the Biennale of Architecture Kraków (2015), and with the intention of expand the office in Eastern Europe, an opportunity presents itself. 

© Piotr Krajewski
© Piotr Krajewski

The challenge, to redesign a small flat in the suburbs of the polish capital (Warsaw), this project as the first of the practice outside México.

Isometric View
Isometric View
Floor Plan
Floor Plan

Located up north of the capital, in the district of Białołęka the interior design of a 39 sqm dwelling space. The place, first home of a young couple, that trough the design looks for reflect the vision of both.

© Piotr Krajewski
© Piotr Krajewski

Because of the reduced spaces one of the keypoints was to design all the furniture, achieving an ambiance that optimizes the storage and work spaces, places like the living room, the dinning room and kitchen felt now integrated in one big, open and harmonius area, giving the essential comfort to the spaces removing physical barriers making the latter also unnecessary.

© Piotr Krajewski
© Piotr Krajewski

The project is composed by colours and neutral textures, excluding some spots that highlight the finishings.

© Piotr Krajewski
© Piotr Krajewski

The design process as experimentation, the outcome is an apartment that allow the play and multiple configurations, experimentation space and a manifest about the minimum housing.

© Piotr Krajewski
© Piotr Krajewski

Project location

All Arquitectura
Cite: "Białołęka Flat / All Arquitectura" [Białołęka Flat / All Arquitectura] 30 Mar 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/889052/bialoleka-flat-all-arquitectura/> ISSN 0719-8884

