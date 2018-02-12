Residence Chiar di Luna / Monica Alejandra Mellace

+ 30

Architects Monica Alejandra Mellace

Location 70044 Polignano a Mare, Metropolitan City of Bari, Italy

Architect in Charge Monica A. Mellace

Project Year 2014

Photographs Pietro Savorelli

Manufacturers Loading...

Structure Ing. Giovanni B. Rubino

Artistic Direction Monica Alejandra Mellace, Dario Morelli, Paolo Pastore

Consultants Studio di Ingegneria Rubino Geomm. Giovanni Masi, Giusi Pellegrini More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The elaboration of the project is the result of a happy communication and collaboration of intent between the designer and the Client-Executor of the works, which has granted, both in the design and execution phase, ample space for expression and provided suggestions and ideas that have guided, together with the characteristics of the place and the personal design research, the process and the conception of the composition.

In short, the elements and themes of the project can be summarized as follows:

- Compositional, typological and constructive articulation similar to tradition

- insertion into the landscape skyline

The complex is shaped on the site and rests softly on the degrading profile of the existing country plan by harmoniously integrating itself into the natural skyline.

The reclining of the volumes on the morphology of the ground, according to twelve different levels, has made the body lighter, thanks to its articulation, composition, chromaticity and texture.

The architectural language and the chosen themes are taken from the local residential building tradition and more generally from the Mediterranean architecture, remodeling its shapes, materials, typology, and typical elements: the loggia, the balcony, the pergola, the small courtyard, the open stairways, openings to the surrounding area, permeability, compositional articulation and the presence of greenery. The shapes of the composition are small, avoiding large signs and heavy masses.

The choice of material and color, cut stone, white plaster and glass, helps to make the project more compatible with the context.

The project was drawn up by pursuing the objective of safeguarding and enhancing the landscape, in compliance with existing values ​​and a qualified transformation with respect to the pre-work structure, in compliance with the provisions for protecting the PUTT for the C area.

The visual perception of the landscape has been assumed as an architectural theme so that, through the cuts in correspondence of the staircases, the building opens allowing the view of the surroundings to be completely blocked by its presence. In order to better integrate the complex with the surrounding landscape, the greenery, besides excelling along the fences, is also present in the pergolas of the roofs and in the flowerbeds inside the staircases. The climbing and native species typical of the Mediterranean scrub, guided by guardians, reach the level of the roofs, making the stairwells elements of transition between the built and green. The plantations planned along the north-east wall, will contribute over time to the renaturalization of the place.