CAL Architects Studio / CAL Architects

Save this picture! Office area of the second floor. Image Courtesy of CAL Architects

Architects CAL Architects

Location 128 Yuancun 4th Cross Rd, Tianhe Qu, Guangzhou Shi, Guangdong Sheng, China

Architect in Charge Hongzhang Pan

Design Team Hongzhang Pan, Team: Taohuan Sun, Xianliang Liang, Huajie Liang

Area 300.0 m2

Project Year 2015

Save this picture! South Entrance. Image Courtesy of CAL Architects

Text description provided by the architects. This is a simple building with a five-year tenancy term. With so many unfavorable conditions—a limited budget, no historic value of the factory, an old wall that cannot be dismantled—how can a unique office space be created? We considered the key issues of how to balance the setting and the relationship between old and new.

It is easy for designers to envision a project with a limitless budget or desirable location, but it is difficult to combine materials and environment to convey transcendental characteristics in a particular space under various restrictive conditions.

Save this picture! West office Area. Image Courtesy of CAL Architects

The space lends itself to the creation of an experiential synesthesia. The creative use of primitive materials, including recycled metal, concrete, plastics, and inexpensive wood, is coupled with unlimited sunlight and ventilation.

Save this picture! GF Lobby. Image Courtesy of CAL Architects

Save this picture! Staircase and pond. Image Courtesy of CAL Architects

These elements come together to create an incredible sense of power, adding an artistic, yet humble, atmosphere to the architecture with a touch of poetry.

Save this picture! Office Area of Groundfloor. Image Courtesy of CAL Architects

We understand the close relationship between architecture and the environment. It is essential to express the life of the structure with natural materials, like imprinting time onto the building, it changed every second, giving it character, and letting it mellow over time. We will create a work that surpasses the limit of time.