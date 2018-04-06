World
  ArchDaily
  Projects
  Renovation
  China
  CAL Architects
  2015
  CAL Architects Studio / CAL Architects

CAL Architects Studio / CAL Architects, Office area of the second floor. Image Courtesy of CAL Architects
Office area of the second floor. Image Courtesy of CAL Architects

Staircase and pond. Image Courtesy of CAL Architects Office Area of Groundfloor. Image Courtesy of CAL Architects West office Area. Image Courtesy of CAL Architects Office Area of Groundfloor. Image Courtesy of CAL Architects + 31

  • Architects

    CAL Architects

  • Location

    128 Yuancun 4th Cross Rd, Tianhe Qu, Guangzhou Shi, Guangdong Sheng, China

  • Architect in Charge

    Hongzhang Pan

  • Design Team

    Hongzhang Pan, Team: Taohuan Sun, Xianliang Liang, Huajie Liang

  • Area

    300.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2015
South Entrance. Image Courtesy of CAL Architects
South Entrance. Image Courtesy of CAL Architects

Text description provided by the architects. This is a simple building with a five-year tenancy term. With so many unfavorable conditions—a limited budget, no historic value of the factory, an old wall that cannot be dismantled—how can a unique office space be created? We considered the key issues of how to balance the setting and the relationship between old and new.

Explosive View
Explosive View

It is easy for designers to envision a project with a limitless budget or desirable location, but it is difficult to combine materials and environment to convey transcendental characteristics in a particular space under various restrictive conditions.

West office Area. Image Courtesy of CAL Architects
West office Area. Image Courtesy of CAL Architects

The space lends itself to the creation of an experiential synesthesia. The creative use of primitive materials, including recycled metal, concrete, plastics, and inexpensive wood, is coupled with unlimited sunlight and ventilation.

GF Lobby. Image Courtesy of CAL Architects
GF Lobby. Image Courtesy of CAL Architects
Graphic of Natural Ventilation
Graphic of Natural Ventilation
Staircase and pond. Image Courtesy of CAL Architects
Staircase and pond. Image Courtesy of CAL Architects

These elements come together to create an incredible sense of power, adding an artistic, yet humble, atmosphere to the architecture with a touch of poetry.

Office Area of Groundfloor. Image Courtesy of CAL Architects
Office Area of Groundfloor. Image Courtesy of CAL Architects

We understand the close relationship between architecture and the environment. It is essential to express the life of the structure with natural materials, like imprinting time onto the building, it changed every second, giving it character, and letting it mellow over time. We will create a work that surpasses the limit of time.

The Relationship between column and space. Image Courtesy of CAL Architects
The Relationship between column and space. Image Courtesy of CAL Architects
