CAL Architects Studio / CAL Architects

-
Architects
-
Location128 Yuancun 4th Cross Rd, Tianhe Qu, Guangzhou Shi, Guangdong Sheng, China
-
Architect in ChargeHongzhang Pan
-
Design TeamHongzhang Pan, Team: Taohuan Sun, Xianliang Liang, Huajie Liang
-
Area300.0 m2
-
Project Year2015
Text description provided by the architects. This is a simple building with a five-year tenancy term. With so many unfavorable conditions—a limited budget, no historic value of the factory, an old wall that cannot be dismantled—how can a unique office space be created? We considered the key issues of how to balance the setting and the relationship between old and new.
It is easy for designers to envision a project with a limitless budget or desirable location, but it is difficult to combine materials and environment to convey transcendental characteristics in a particular space under various restrictive conditions.
The space lends itself to the creation of an experiential synesthesia. The creative use of primitive materials, including recycled metal, concrete, plastics, and inexpensive wood, is coupled with unlimited sunlight and ventilation.
These elements come together to create an incredible sense of power, adding an artistic, yet humble, atmosphere to the architecture with a touch of poetry.
We understand the close relationship between architecture and the environment. It is essential to express the life of the structure with natural materials, like imprinting time onto the building, it changed every second, giving it character, and letting it mellow over time. We will create a work that surpasses the limit of time.