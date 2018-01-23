Classical Architecture and Monuments of Washington, D.C.: A History & Guide

Classical design formed our nation's capital. The soaring Washington Monument, the columns of the Lincoln Memorial, and the spectacular dome of the Capitol Building speak to the founders' comprehensive vision of our federal city. Learn about the L'Enfant and McMillan plans for Washington, D.C., and how those designs are reflected in two hundred years of monuments, museums, and representative government. View the statues of our Founding Fathers with the eye of a sculptor and gain insight into the criticism and controversies of modern additions to Washington's monumental structure. Author Michael Curtis guides this tour of the heart of the District of Columbia.

Chapter 1 Washington, the Classical City

The ancient cause of liberty; the immediate reason for independence; the classical principle of our convictions; the aesthetic model of a civil society.

Chapter 2 Ancient Roots of Classical Order

American classicism; our Greco-Roman heritage of thought, language, government, and art.

Chapter 3 A Republic of Virtue

Republics need virtuous citizens; forms of government, thought, art, and actions that cause virtue.

Chapter 4 National, Political, and Personal Liberty

The various aspects of liberty considered in exemplary statues.

Chapter 5 Freedom and Sacrifice

A consideration of freedom, sacrifice, and the architectural style best suited to remembrance.

Chapter 6 Symbols of Empire

Welcoming international responsibility; assuming the heritage of civilization; celebrating national character; extending liberty.

Chapter 7 Brutal Mistakes

Hubris and progressive misdirection; gradual abdication of citizen responsibility for morals and art; policy, an instrument to undermine traditional culture.

Chapter 7 Of the People

The inspired creation of the Federal City; plans in design and accident; the life, service and sacrifice of residents local and national.

Chapter 9 British America

We trace in Alexandria our growth from quaint colonial villagers to benevolent masters of the world.



ISBN 1625859716

Title Classical Architecture and Monuments of Washington, D.C.: A History & Guide

Author Michael Curtis

Publisher The History Press

Publication year 2018

Binding Paperback

Language English