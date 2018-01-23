World
i

i

i

  Classical Architecture and Monuments of Washington, D.C.: A History & Guide

Classical Architecture and Monuments of Washington, D.C.: A History & Guide

  • 18:00 - 23 January, 2018
Classical design formed our nation's capital. The soaring Washington Monument, the columns of the Lincoln Memorial, and the spectacular dome of the Capitol Building speak to the founders' comprehensive vision of our federal city. Learn about the L'Enfant and McMillan plans for Washington, D.C., and how those designs are reflected in two hundred years of monuments, museums, and representative government. View the statues of our Founding Fathers with the eye of a sculptor and gain insight into the criticism and controversies of modern additions to Washington's monumental structure. Author Michael Curtis guides this tour of the heart of the District of Columbia.

Chapter 1 Washington, the Classical City
The ancient cause of liberty; the immediate reason for independence; the classical principle of our convictions; the aesthetic model of a civil society.

Chapter 2 Ancient Roots of Classical Order
American classicism; our Greco-Roman heritage of thought, language, government, and art.

Chapter 3 A Republic of Virtue
Republics need virtuous citizens; forms of government, thought, art, and actions that cause virtue.

Chapter 4 National, Political, and Personal Liberty
The various aspects of liberty considered in exemplary statues.

Chapter 5 Freedom and Sacrifice
A consideration of freedom, sacrifice, and the architectural style best suited to remembrance.

Chapter 6 Symbols of Empire
Welcoming international responsibility; assuming the heritage of civilization; celebrating national character; extending liberty.

Chapter 7 Brutal Mistakes
Hubris and progressive misdirection; gradual abdication of citizen responsibility for morals and art; policy, an instrument to undermine traditional culture.

Chapter 7 Of the People
The inspired creation of the Federal City; plans in design and accident; the life, service and sacrifice of residents local and national.

Chapter 9 British America
We trace in Alexandria our growth from quaint colonial villagers to benevolent masters of the world.

  • ISBN

    1625859716

  • Title

    Classical Architecture and Monuments of Washington, D.C.: A History & Guide

  • Author

    Michael Curtis

  • Publisher

    The History Press

  • Publication year

    2018

  • Binding

    Paperback

  • Language

    English

Architecture Books Buildings Landmarks & Monuments History
