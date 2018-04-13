Altneuhaus – Extension of a Holiday Home / Roland Unterbusch Architekt

+ 18

Architects Roland Unterbusch Architekt

Location Dierhagen, Germany

Architect in Charge Roland Unterbusch

Area 40.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Photographs 24milimeter.com

Manufacturers Loading...

Collaborators Jakob Wilhelm, Hans-Peter Fröhlich, Sabine Fröhlich More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. An aging cottage from the 1970s should be a modern extension building to the side.

Old and new develop a relationship with each other that does not initially rely on superficial optical unity or meaningful togetherness. The combination of the two structures is defined by purposefully used opposites - such as light and dark, low and wide, symmetrical and asymmetrical, hard and soft, old and new.

The extension will be built in size and proportion on a footprint corresponding to the old building. Axial interior covers are continued and enriched with variations in height and exposure. The result is an atmospherically dense, intimate sequence of rooms with changing moods and different light conditions. In addition to a bright fireplace room, the extension receives a restrained illuminated sleeping chamber.

We like the idea that the old and the new first form over time into an optical unit.