World
i

i

i

i

i

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Germany
  5. Roland Unterbusch Architekt
  6. 2017
  7. Altneuhaus – Extension of a Holiday Home / Roland Unterbusch Architekt

Altneuhaus – Extension of a Holiday Home / Roland Unterbusch Architekt

  • 15:00 - 13 April, 2018
Altneuhaus – Extension of a Holiday Home / Roland Unterbusch Architekt
Altneuhaus – Extension of a Holiday Home / Roland Unterbusch Architekt, © 24milimeter.com
© 24milimeter.com

© 24milimeter.com

© 24milimeter.com
Text description provided by the architects. An aging cottage from the 1970s should be a modern extension building to the side.

Old and new develop a relationship with each other that does not initially rely on superficial optical unity or meaningful togetherness. The combination of the two structures is defined by purposefully used opposites - such as light and dark, low and wide, symmetrical and asymmetrical, hard and soft, old and new.

© 24milimeter.com
Floor plan
Floor plan
© 24milimeter.com
The extension will be built in size and proportion on a footprint corresponding to the old building. Axial interior covers are continued and enriched with variations in height and exposure. The result is an atmospherically dense, intimate sequence of rooms with changing moods and different light conditions. In addition to a bright fireplace room, the extension receives a restrained illuminated sleeping chamber.

We like the idea that the old and the new first form over time into an optical unit.

SectionSite
SectionSite
© 24milimeter.com
Products:

Wood Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Germany
Cite: "Altneuhaus – Extension of a Holiday Home / Roland Unterbusch Architekt" 13 Apr 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/887552/altneuhaus-nil-extension-of-a-holiday-home-roland-unterbusch-architekt/> ISSN 0719-8884

